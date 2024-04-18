Obituary: Jim Pittala, 1949-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jim Pittala

After a long illness, Jim Pittala died at his home in Westford, Vt., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Jim was born on March 19, 1949, in Brooklyn to Edward and Ann Pittala. He was christened Vincent Richard Pittala, after an uncle who died in World War II, but he was always known as “Jim” to his family and friends. After Brooklyn, his family moved to Wyckoff, N.J., where Jim completed his education and went on to serve in the U.S. Army.

Immediately after his marriage to Maryann Martin in 1973, Jim and Maryann moved to Vermont and lived in Bolton before settling in Westford. Jim worked at several local companies in their warehouse and logistics departments and ended his professional career after more than 20 years at Franklin August Trading in South Burlington.

Jim was a quiet man until you engaged him in conversation about something he cared about, and he cared deeply about the N.Y. Giants, any kind of music, science, astronomy, his home, his friends and, above all, his wife, Maryann.

Left to treasure Jim’s memory are his cherished wife, Maryann; brother Richard Pittala and his wife, Donna; brother Robert Pittala and his wife, Patti; brother-in-law, John Cascone; sister-in-law, Rosemary Martin; six nephews and one niece; and his dearest friends, Jack and Carolyn Kovac and Bob and Brenda Withey. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Lorry Pittala Cascone, and his parents, Ed and Ann Pittala.

His family would also like to express thanks and gratitude to friends Michelle and Roger Dufresne and to the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice team for their tremendous support and care.

There will be no visiting hours. A private service will be held later at the convenience of the family.