click to enlarge Courtesy

Juicebox, Ollies in the Hallway

(Self-released, digital)

Juicebox are one of the most unusual acts in Vermont these days. Part of that is simply lack of competition: We've never had a ton of hip-hop acts with a live band. If fact, you could probably count them on one hand, starting with the legendary Belizbeha and the short-lived powerhouse Voice.

Juicebox have been carrying that torch since their eponymous 2019 debut, adding rapper rivan to the lineup in 2020 for their Hit the Fan (Live) EP. Recorded at a raucous gig at Nectar's in Burlington, the latter project showed the young band's tremendous promise. Four years later, that promise has been fully realized with group's latest album, Ollies in the Hallway.

From the beginning, the core ingredient of the Juicebox formula has been the dynamite rhythm section of Julian Lathrop on drums, Sam Atallah on keyboards and Michael Dunham on bass. Their growth over the past five years has been a trip to witness, and the trio is in top form here. Atallah has an ear for lush chords that fill out the groove without crowding the mix, and the pockets Lathrop and Dunham create are crushingly funky.

The next layer is the smooth, smart horn work of Juicebox's dual sax attack: Tim Foley positively sizzles in that alto high range, while Z Zalewski holds it down on tenor — and drops some strong verses on the mic. Founding emcee Zesty (formerly Zesty Boi) is a natural-born entertainer, and rivan is a perfect counterpoint.

rivan is one of the best rappers in the state right now, period. That's hardly just my opinion: Ask around, and you'll find he's equally acclaimed by the new wave and the old heads for his impeccable pen game and delivery.

When all of this comes together on Ollies in the Hallway, Juicebox are far more than the sum of their parts. "Every Damn Day" is a perfect opening, an artistic (and unabashedly political) statement of purpose over some ripping riffs. "Bad Karma" slows it down without losing any of that energy, showing off the group's real superpower: writing great songs. The band has leveled up considerably over the years, but Juicebox have never felt like a jam session with rappers. These are complex, constantly evolving compositions.

From the glorious chaos of "Fake Foamposites" to the downright R&B restraint of "Mangoes," the album demonstrates impressive range. It also sounds nothing short of amazing. Dan Rome did a stellar job mixing, and Ian Steinberg's mastering work is impeccable.

Ollies in the Hallway is the debut of a whole new Juicebox. Their easygoing, party-rocking vibe almost obscures the fact that they're delivering musically ambitious art. Almost. The bio on their Bandcamp page simply reads "Bars to split your melon," and that's the gospel truth. A band this talented and mature could easily carry some mediocre emcees, but Juicebox is a seriously stacked crew with a lot to say. Listen up.

Ollies in the Hallway is available at juiceboxvt.bandcamp.com.

