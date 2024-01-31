A Jericho Church Building Has Been Transformed Into a Teen Thrift Store and Hangout 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Edie Watson

Laura Merena and Amy Davis

Inside an unassuming building beside the Jericho United Methodist Church is the hottest new teen spot. It offers unlimited snacks, affordable clothing and free succulents. It's called Reframe, and it's a thrift store just for middle and high schoolers.

"People walk in and they're like, 'Oh, my God, I had no idea how awesome this place is,'" said Laura Merena, who opened the store last year with her friend Amy Davis.

Merena, a member of the Methodist congregation, came up with the idea for Reframe when the church announced it wanted to repurpose the small white building it owns. An empty nester, Merena remembers how hard it was for her teenage children to find affordable clothing — or a place to hang out — when growing up in rural Jericho.

"We thought, Wouldn't it be great if we centered the space on the teens? Because there's nothing out here for them," Merena said.

The local hardware store donated supplies, and the church offered the building for free. Community members donated clothing, and volunteers staff the cash register.

By September, Merena and Davis had created a cozy, welcoming environment. A rattan chair sits in the corner, and plants line the windows. The women say the place functions more like a teen center than a thrift store, and they encourage young adults to hang out.

The clothing is offered at sliding-scale prices and in a wide range of sizes. Merena and Davis have worked with nearby schools to distribute gift cards for students in need.

The store is open Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. For now, the duo is reinvesting all profits into the store, but eventually, they'd like to start a college scholarship fund.

Merena thinks a real need is finally being met.

"This is everybody's store," she declared. "Not just ours."

For more, visit instagram.com/reframevt15.