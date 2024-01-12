Court Upholds Vermont Gas' Purchase of Methane From a New York Landfill 

Vermont Gas president and CEO Neale Lunderville said he was pleased with the ruling and that renewable gas is just one of several innovative strategies the company is exploring.





"Taken as a whole, today’s decision and earlier rulings by the Commission affirm VGS is on the right track, and that all Vermonters stand to benefit as we scale efforts to reduce emissions,” he said in a written statement.

The case was brought by Bristol environmental attorney James Dumont on behalf of Charlotte resident and climate activist Catherine Bock. She argued that the Public Utility Commission should not have approved the sale because it would increase her gas rates without actually accomplishing the state’s emission-reduction goals.



click to enlarge Stuart Blood

The gas route from Seneca Meadows to Vermont

was more like 26 percent

.



Even assuming the lower figure, the commission noted that if Vermont Gas replaced 10 percent of its gas with the renewable version, it would result in a 4 percent drop in emissions.



That would go a long way toward the company meeting its obligations under the Affordable Heat Act, which requires fossil fuel heating companies to cut their emissions. One method is to help customers use less fuel by weatherizing buildings. Another is to switch to lower-emission fuels.



Climate activists argue that it is imperative for Vermonters to rapidly switch to truly low-carbon heating solutions, such as heat pumps powered by renewable energy, to meet the state’s climate goals. They say slightly reducing the carbon profile of fossil gas will only perpetuate its use at a time it should be abandoned.



Debates about how to rapidly decarbonize the state’s heating, transportation and energy sectors have intensified as the state falls further behind on its climate goals and the impacts of global warming become increasingly impossible to ignore.

