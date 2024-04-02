Vermont Senate Advances Bill to Make Big Oil Pay for Climate Crisis 

S.259 would create a fund to be managed by the state treasurer. A study would determine the amount of fossil fuels sold in the state by major oil companies from January 1, 1995, through 2024. Only companies that sold enough fuel to create more than one billion tons of carbon emissions over that period would be liable.



The treasurer would send the companies a demand for payment. If and when those payments are received, the money could be used only to mitigate climate damage, by buying out flooded homes, upgrading public infrastructure or hardening the electrical grid against damage.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

A climate rally in Burlington last July