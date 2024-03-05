Haley Scores Win Over Trump in Vermont 

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Nikki Haley

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden coasted to victory.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley won the Vermont Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, scoring her first state win over former president Donald Trump and denying him a Super Tuesday sweep.With 92 percent of towns reporting, Haley led Trump by more than 4 percent. Trump had earned roughly 45 percent of votes.The Associated Press called the race for Haley shortly before 11 p.m.Vermont was seen as particularly friendly to Haley, who has struggled to seriously challenge the former president in primaries across the country. She stumped here in recent days alongside anti-Trump Republican Gov. Phil Scott. At a rally on Sunday in South Burlington, Scott described Trump as divisive and Haley called him "unhinged."On Tuesday, she racked up huge margins in many urban and wealthy areas, including Burlington and Montpelier.Vermont's open primaries allow independents and Democrats to cast ballots in a Republican race if they chose — an advantage for Haley. Nevertheless, Trump had been favored to win.Haley’s upset in Vermont does very little to stem what elsewhere has proven to be a formidable block of support for Trump, his legal woes notwithstanding.