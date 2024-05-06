Independent Schools Rebuff School Districts' Request for a Tuition Break 

File: Stebe Legge

St. Johnsbury Academy

With community members demanding further reductions, "we all find ourselves having to take away from our elementary schools in order to reduce the tax rate demands on our taxpayers," the superintendents wrote. "The only sacrosanct line item in our budgets is the cost of secondary tuition, and most of that money goes to your fine institutions."



Collectively, the three public school districts pay millions annually to St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute: 639 of their students attend St. Johnsbury Academy at a cost of $23,425 per student for fiscal year 2025, while 374 students are enrolled at Lyndon Institute, at just over $24,000 per student. That's not counting the additional special-education costs the districts pay to both schools.



The superintendents appealed to Conroy and Bloomfield for what they characterized as a "modest reduction" of $500 per student from next year's tuition rate. They also asked the headmasters to issue public statements of support for their budgets as a way to show taxpayers that the independent schools and public school districts are " partners in the education of their children."





"This is a serious request, and we ask in return that you give it serious, and timely, consideration and provide a response to us," the superintendents wrote in closing.





to show support and solidarity for our communities’ budgets." Howell said

a 16.4 percent increase in health insurance costs, overall inflation, the need to support our faculty with a reasonable cost of living adjustment to help them withstand the same economic pressures, and the need to continue to provide enough resources to meet the growing needs of our students."

n a May 1 newsletter, Bloomfield expressed support for passing local school districts' budgets and encouraged community members to vote in favor of them.