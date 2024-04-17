Letters to the Editor (4/17/24) 

Flipped Eclipse?

I think the time-lapse picture of the eclipse on the cover of the April 10 issue is flipped. We watched from Montpelier, and the shadow wedge entered from the bottom and traveled up the sun.

After totality, there was a sudden wedge of bright white light at the bottom that looked like the sun was shining a spotlight on us. It was not the golden sunlight; it was brilliant white and produced sharp-edged shadows.

At the end, there was not the wedge we started with; rather, it looked like something had taken a bite out of the top of the sun. That is the image you have starting the eclipse.

Your picture shows all this in reverse. I doubt if it's a matter of where you viewed from. I'm wondering if others will take issue with this.

John Taylor

Williamstown

Editor's note: Photographer James Buck gave this explanation: "It's only reversed if you think of it as a left-to-right alphabet. The images reflect the passing of the moon, which came from the right and exited at the left, as they do in the photo. They are not left to right, as if the left photo happened first, but rather the actual direction of the movement of the moon."

'Thanks, Be!'

Everyone in the path of the April 8 eclipse had free and equal access to this awesome and inspiring event ["Totally Transfixed," April 10]. There was no corporate sponsor or celebrity spiel, and no need for either. All humans were on equal footing to partake as each chose to do.

The solar system was in full and complete control. The event was beyond human control, even beyond advanced computer control.

Further, there was no room or cause in the eclipse event for any religious voice, political view, media opinion, blame, or earthly judgment or bias. There was not even a place for a conspiracy theory or a denial that the event happened.

What a beautiful leveling of the human playing field! Let us long remember that, for those glorious, fleeting moments, folks of every stripe and ilk could experience the grace and calm of equality for all. To the sun, moon and Earth: Thanks, be!

Hugo Liepmann

Middlesex

Rare Event

Last week's post-eclipse edition did a lot to continue the excitement and good news surrounding the path of totality. I think we all can agree: It was a rare day. Perhaps as rare as the eclipse itself was the chance to read something positive and upbeat about the Vermont Department of Corrections ["Totally Transfixed: Captive Audience," April 10]. Thank you for "shining the light" on the experience for inmates and staff at Northwest State Correctional Facility.

Carl Yalicki

Moretown

Yalicki is a retired probation and parole officer with the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Sanders v. Saunders

Bernie Sanders vs. Zoie Saunders? Can Vermont cope with diverse political viewpoints? I'm not sure.

While I give credit to Seven Days for publishing both the rare Bernie Sanders interview ["Senior Senator: Bernie Sanders Sits Down With Seven Days to Talk About Aging Vermont," April 3] and ["Top of the Class? Gov. Scott's Pick for Education Secretary, Zoie Saunders, Faces Questions About Her Qualifications," April 10], they show some stark revelations in content.

Once again, Bernie gets a free pass with little to no follow-up questions.

When Bernie replied about how poorly we as a nation have done in helping seniors since Lyndon B. Johnson's massive government-welfare-state-overreach-cures-all legislation over 50 years ago, I read little about how much Bernie has done in over 30 years in Washington, D.C., for seniors!

Much overlooked: He has done zero for any tax breaks on Social Security income and veteran pensions. In contrast, Bernie is now a millionaire with two or three homes.

Why not more follow-up questions to Bernie on how he sees other politicians as a threat to democracy? Cheap shot, Bernie!

As for Zoie Saunders: I support Gov. Phil Scott's pick, and I hope she can create a diversity in thought over the Democratic supermajority in Montpelier and push back on the monolith and entrenched thinking in the our-way-or-the-highway and the go-along-to-get-along mentality now offered from the Statehouse to local school boards, the Vermont Principals' Association and up to but not limited to the teachers' union!

Just maybe, Saunders can help fix the school property tax disaster we all face.

Encourage bold new thinking!

Robert "Bob" Devost

Jericho

Homework Required

[Re "Top of the Class? Gov. Scott's Pick for Education Secretary, Zoie Saunders, Faces Questions About Her Qualifications," April 10]: Thank you for your informative article on Gov. Phil Scott's choice for secretary of education. Zoie Saunders has never been a teacher, principal or superintendent. Enough said!

Seven Days did its homework in researching this issue. It is obvious Gov. Scott and his team did not.

John Devino

Colchester

Cheese Was

[Re "After 33 Years, Cheese & Wine Traders in South Burlington Shutters Abruptly," April 1, online]: I almost feel this letter should be in the obituaries. As we make dinner tonight, we're drinking wine and eating cheese from our Cheese & Wine Traders Cellar Club, using our olive oil and balsamic refills, and noshing on our Vermont crackers. Our favorite bulk items from this local treasure are in the fridge, and the cider and beer purchases from its well-stocked coolers are on ice for the next social gathering. These are just groceries, but the real loss is the welcoming, unstuffy conversation about wine and recipes, as well as the overall friendliness and camaraderie we felt every time we entered, particularly from our favorite knowledgeable wine guy. We loved the tasting notes so much that we read them aloud to guests, and we all learned so much about how to enjoy this simple pleasure.

We are so sad about Cheese & Wine Traders' demise and hope that all the friendly employees, especially our wine guy, know how happy they made us feel on every visit.

Christine Hauslein

Milton