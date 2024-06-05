State Officials Pitch Juvenile Facility to Vergennes Residents 

click to enlarge Alison Novak

A Vergennes resident gives public comment

During a question-and-answer period, they brought up various issues.



Lizbeth Ryan said that some of her trepidation stemmed from the horrific stories that came out of Woodside. "It was a complete and utter disaster," Ryan said. If the facility ends up in Vergennes, the state needs to be as transparent as possible about what goes on there, she added.



Carol Fenimore Safari said she appreciates the state's care in creating a well-designed facility. But she said she was concerned about how it would affect home values and traffic in the surrounding neighborhoods.



Beverly Biello asked state officials if residents have any say in whether the juvenile treatment facility is built in Vergennes. She said she believed the city has "way beyond its fair share" of "government institutions" such as low-income housing, addiction-treatment treatment programs and the U.S. Department of Labor's Job Corps program.



"We want to be a good partner to the community,"

Jennifer Fitch, commissioner of buildings and general services,

responded. "We don't want to force a facility in a community that doesn't want it."



"Here's what I would say, though," Fitch added. "'Not in my backyard' is a real thing ... If no community is willing to accept us, then we will continue to have a gap in the system, kids will be sent out of state and they're going to go to correctional facilities. And that's not appropriate for these kids."

click to enlarge Alison Novak

A poster for the proposed project



Officials said they hope the Green Mountain Youth Campus is up and running in two years. The project still has to go through multiple steps — including permitting, zoning and the creation of a site plan. All of those will allow for more opportunities for community engagement.