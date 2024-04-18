Town of Roxbury Sues Over Budget Vote That Could Close Its School 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Residents outside Roxbury Village School in March

Instead, the suit alleges, the informational meeting was held online the morning of March 5, once voters had already begun casting ballots.







Related Thorny Questions Emerge About the Future of Education in Vermont Thorny Questions Emerge About the Future of Education in Vermont By Alison Novak Education



On Thursday, Guiffre said the town's "hope is that our efforts will give everyone a chance to pause and rethink this." In a press release announcing the suit, Guiffre, the selectboard chair, said the closure of the town's school "would not only devastate our community, but it would place the burden of solving the district’s budget crisis on the most rural kids.""Abruptly closing the school without sufficient input from parents, teachers, and the community is wrong," Giuffre wrote. "We believe that had the school board acted with transparency, voters would have had better information when they went to the polls on Town Meeting Day."On Thursday, Guiffre said the town's "hope is that our efforts will give everyone a chance to pause and rethink this."

The Town of Roxbury is suing Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools in an attempt to prevent a budget revote on April 30 that could close the Roxbury Village School as a cost-saving measure.The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Washington County Superior Court, alleges that the school district failed to hold a state-mandated informational budget meeting 10 days prior to the first budget vote on Town Meeting Day.Montpelier Roxbury superintendent Libby Bonesteel said in an email on Thursday that she was not able to comment on the lawsuit, noting that the school district had yet to be served "any official papers."