Contest: Win Tickets to the Queen City Showcase at the Vermont Burlesque Festival 

Published January 16, 2024 at 9:50 a.m.
| Updated January 16, 2024 at 10:26 a.m.
click to enlarge
Enter to win a pair of tickets to "the Maine Attraction" at the 2024 Vermont Burlesque Festival. On both Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20, the Queen City Showcase begins at 6:30 p.m.with unique vendors, shopping, beverage tastings, live music, entertainment, games, a cocktail hour, charitable causes and an opportunity to have your photo taken while you walk the red carpet. The showcase begins at 8 p.m. featuring a collection of the best burlesque performances Vermont will witness all year long.
This event is intended for mature audiences, may include vulgar language and adult themes, and is restricted to ages 18+. Specialty alcoholic educational tastings with Hendrick's Gin will also be offered to those ticket holders who are 21+. A limited cash bar will be available during the pre-show and throughout the showcase — please drink responsibly.
Deadline to enter: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at noon. We will notify you via email around that time if you've won.
find, follow, fan us: