Seven Daysies Awards: Best bar, 2023

Daria Bishop

Chris Keast

The Archives — At the Archives, customers wash down fun and games with seriously good drinks. The arcade bar, with locations in Burlington and Winooski, is an ideal spot to sip solo, catch up with friends or set Pac-Man high scores.

The draft beer and cocktail list is as interesting as the vintage arcade games. One standout drink is the clarified milk punch, featuring Plantation Pineapple rum, green Chartreuse, green tea, citrus and, yes, clarified milk. It's an aromatic delight and, in the words of one bartender, "a total booze bomb."

Patrons enjoy the booze bomb of their choice between rounds of classic games such as Galaga and Mortal Kombat. Thanks to convenient wooden countertops between the consoles, gamers play with both hands beverage-free — one of many thoughtful touches that level up the Archives experience.

On weekends in Winooski, look for bartender Chris Keast. A line forms around his spot at the bar, where he slings South Sides, advises on the best brews and queues up indie rock. Ask him about his tattoos or his rudimentary Norwegian language skills and prepare for a great conversation.

