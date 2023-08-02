Seven Daysies Awards: Best cold-brew/iced coffee, 2023

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Brio Coffeeworks

Brio Coffeeworks — Everyone knows that summer is peak season for cold coffee drinks; fewer realize that coffee beans also have seasonal peaks. For example, the Costa Rican harvest runs roughly from December through April, while in Tanzania it's May through November, explained Nate Van Dusen, co-owner with his wife, Magda, of Burlington's Brio Coffeeworks.

Such careful attention to freshness helps the Van Dusens' 9-year-old business stand out in a highly caffeinated city — as does its excellent cold coffee.

The Brio team brews the coffee hot and then rapidly cools it to lock in aromas and flavors, a process called flash chilling. The couple believe that heat brings out the best of each coffee, whether a bright, fruity Ethiopian or a nutty, syrupy Brazilian.

At Brio's coffee bar, cold coffee comes over ice or as a nitro pour, which adds a frothy head and creamy mouthfeel. The company also sells canned, flash-chilled coffee throughout Vermont. Pop the tab for a still drink or shake it to activate the nitro magic.

Other Finalists