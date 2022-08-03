Seven Daysies Awards: Best gluten-free menu options, 2022

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

Chimi burger served on tostones

Café Mamajuana — Dining out while gluten-intolerant can be a game of 20 Questions: What are the hidden ingredients? Do you have gluten-free bread? Can I even eat anything here?

There are no such games at Café Mamajuana. The Dominican-fusion spot in Burlington's Old North End marks every gluten-free dish on its menu with a triumphant star — and there's a ton of them, including arancini, jerk-rubbed chicken wings and Cuban sliders. In fact, the empanadas are the only thing on the restaurant's regular dinner menu that isn't gluten-free.

To swap Café Mamajuana's chimi burger from a regular bun onto gluten-free tostones isn't simply a substitution; it's an upgrade. The juicy smash burger topped with special sauce, sweet plantain, red onion, curtido and potato frites is a delicious illustration of why the restaurant landed on the James Beard Awards' Best New Restaurant semifinalist list this spring.

It's a treat, with or without gluten.

Other Finalists