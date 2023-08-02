 Seven Daysies Awards: Best wedding venue, 2023

Best wedding venue 

The Old Lantern Inn and Barn

click to enlarge The Old Lantern Inn and Barn - COURTESY OF LINDSEY RAYMONDJACK
  • Courtesy Of Lindsey Raymondjack
  • The Old Lantern Inn and Barn

The Old Lantern Inn and Barn — A classically rustic venue, situated in the rolling hills of Charlotte, just 25 minutes from Burlington — and the historic 1800s-era barn is air-conditioned? It sounds too good to be true, but that's why Vermonters ranked the Old Lantern as their favorite place to get hitched this year.

To be sure, there's something here for everyone to love. The spouses-to-be will fall for the sweet outdoor ceremony space, the state's largest maple dance floor, and the exceptional assistance of the on-staff planner and day-of coordinator. The wedding parties will enjoy the adjacent inn — no feeling in the dark for your car after the music stops! — and the guests will appreciate the premium bar service in a cocktail area illuminated by romantic string lights. You might say it's a perfect marriage of amenities.

  • The Essex Resort & Spa
  • The Mansfield Barn
  • Zenbarn

