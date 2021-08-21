 Ivamae Celebrates New Album With Release Show at Burlington Waterfront | Live Culture

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Ivamae Celebrates New Album With Release Show at Burlington Waterfront

click to enlarge Ivamae - LUKE AWTRY ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Luke Awtry ©️ Seven Days
  • Ivamae
Ivamae released her debut LP, Tender Meat, on June 25. When the Burlington-based singer-songwriter spoke with Seven Days at the time, she confided that she wanted to do something a little special to celebrate the album.

"I don't want to just set up in a club and play the record," she said of Tender Meat, an album she had worked on for four years. "Making this was such a journey for me. It feels like the occasion deserves something ... more."
True to her word, Ivamae, real name Brittany Mae, has put together an event to mark her achievement. This Sunday, August 22, the indie-soul artist is throwing a performance party at the Burlington waterfront. Presented by Waking Windows, the show takes place at Water Works Park, adjacent to the Moran Frame. Doors open at 5 p.m., and Lily Seabird opens. Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door; a $30 bundle includes a ticket and a vinyl copy of Tender Meat. Advance tickets can be purchased here.
click to enlarge Ivamae in her element - EMILY DUMAS
  • Emily Dumas
  • Ivamae in her element

Ivamae performs her songs with a full band, including guitarist Tom Pearo and bassist Dan Bishop. Both musicians played on Tender Meat.

It promises to be a special night of music for Ivamae. She urges attendees to "bring your blankets, bring your vibes, bring a picnic. Bring your friends." 

