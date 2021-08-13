Higher Ground to Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Shows

click to enlarge
Chris Farnsworth ©️ Seven Days
Higher Ground
South Burlington music venue Higher Ground
announced Friday it will require for proof of vaccination for all indoor shows.
"We will be requiring all patrons to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test from the past 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID," wrote Higher Ground marketing director Amy Wild in an email to Seven Days
The announcement comes after two other popular Burlington establishments, Radio Bean
and the Three Needs
, enacted similar policies requiring proof of vaccination for all attendees this week.
1970s art-rock provocateurs the Residents were scheduled to play the Higher Ground Ballroom on Monday, August 30, but the band cancelled the show earlier this week
. Richard Thompson is still scheduled to play the Ballroom on Tuesday, August 24. If he does, he would be the first artist to play inside the club since Higher Ground closed due to the pandemic in March 2020, as well as the first to perform under the new proof-of-vaccination policy.
Higher Ground Presents, the venue's offsite arm, which produces the Backside 405 series
on Pine Street in Burlington, the Ben and Jerry's Concerts on the Green series at Shelburne Museum
and other outdoor shows, will continue with normal admission policies, according to Wild.
"As on now, we are not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend the remainder of our outdoor events," she said.