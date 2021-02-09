 Impeachment Trial Begins With Leahy at the Helm — and in the Spotlight | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

U.S. Politics Impeachment Trial Begins With Leahy at the Helm — and in the Spotlight

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday
Casting himself as reluctant but duty-bound, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) gaveled in the start of former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Tuesday.

"As many of you know, I did not ask or seek to preside over this trial," Leahy wrote in a letter to his colleagues released just before the trial commenced on Tuesday afternoon. "Yet while I occupy the constitutional office of the President pro tempore, it is incumbent upon me to do so."

Leahy is at the center of the political universe this week as he serves as both judge and juror in the first-ever impeachment trial of a former American president. Not only will he preside over the proceedings, which kicked off on Tuesday, but he will be one of 100 Senators to vote on whether to convict Trump of inciting last month's deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Leahy — who, as president pro tempore is third in line for the presidency —  assumed the role of presiding officer only after U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris passed on it. His main duties will include ruling on any procedural questions that arise and reading aloud written questions submitted by senators during the trial.

To prepare for the task, he reviewed hundreds of pages of constitutional law and procedure and tapped an impeachment expert at the University of North Carolina to serve as his special counsel, according to the New York Times. 

“I’ve presided hundreds of hours — I don’t know how many rulings I’ve made,” Leahy told the Times. “I’ve never had anyone, Republican or Democrat, say my rulings were not fair. That is what the presiding officer is supposed to do.”
Related In Trump They Trust: Vermonters Bring Fresh Conspiracy Theories Back From D.C.
Vermont Trump supporters who traveled by bus last week to Washington, D.C.
In Trump They Trust: Vermonters Bring Fresh Conspiracy Theories Back From D.C.
By Colin Flanders
Politics
Leahy kicked off Tuesday's proceedings by leading his colleagues in the Pledge of Alliance before holding a procedural rules vote. He then turned the floor over to the trial's participants, who planned to spend the afternoon debating the trial's constitutionality. If the Senate approves moving forward as expected, the trial will begin in earnest Wednesday.

House impeachment managers will argue that Trump should be found guilty of inspiring the violence by pointing to both his refusal to accept his electoral loss and his comments during a rally on the day of chaos. Trump's attorneys will attempt to shield him with the First Amendment — while likely continuing to argue the trial itself is unconstitutional because he has already left office.

The trial is not expected to last long and could become the fastest presidential impeachment proceeding in history. Each side will have up to 16 hours to make their case, and a final vote could come early next week.

While a conviction would permit Senators to bar Trump from ever seeking federal office again, Democrats appear unlikely to be able to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority needed for that result.

Trump's defense attorneys have nevertheless sought to undermine the trial before it began, citing  Leahy's role among their many complaints, despite the fact that is common for a member of the Senate to preside over sensitive votes.

In a legal briefing filed Monday, they wrote, “Now, instead of the Chief Justice, the trial will be overseen by a biased and partisan Senator who will purportedly also act as a juror while ruling on issues that arise during trial."

In his Tuesday letter, Leahy pledged impartiality, writing, "My intention and solemn obligation is to conduct this trial with fairness to all." 

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan to Resign
Valentine's To-Go: Eight Menus, Four Price Points, One Love
At Pop-Up Market Caspian Oyster Depot, a Couple Comes Home to Bristol With Fish in Tow
Burlington Councilors Vote Against Raising Police Officer Staffing Cap
Burlington Settles Lawsuit With CityPlace Developers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on U.S. Politics

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation