 Vermont Lawmakers Send Mail-In Voting Bill to Governor's Desk | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Statehouse Vermont Lawmakers Send Mail-In Voting Bill to Governor's Desk

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM

Voters will be able to fix mail-in ballot mistakes under a new bill - EVA SOLLBERGER ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Eva Sollberger ©️ Seven Days
  • Voters will be able to fix mail-in ballot mistakes under a new bill
The Vermont legislature gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make mail-in ballots a permanent fixture of voting in the state and would let voters fix their ballot if they make a mistake.

Lawmakers, voting rights advocates and Secretary of State Jim Condos all applauded the passage of S.15, which now heads to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott, who is expected to sign it.

“The passage of our bill sends a clear signal that we believe our democracy is stronger when we make it more accessible and open to all Vermonters,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) said in a press release. “S.15 counters the prevailing trend across the U.S. where state legislatures are curtailing voter access with more restrictive election laws."

Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) framed the bill as a way to ensure the high voter participation rates seen last year continue into the future.

“When we make voting more accessible, more people vote. When we make voting more accessible, democracy better reflects the will of the people,” Balint said.

The bill would require town clerks to mail ballots to all active, registered voters ahead of general elections — the same way the state handled last year's presidential election.

Voters could then mail their ballots, deliver them to the polls or vote in person. The bill also includes a provision to study expanding vote-by-mail to primary and municipal elections, which Scott said he favors.

Voters have long been able to request absentee ballots for any reason in Vermont, but last year’s general election, due to the pandemic, was the first time ballots were mailed to every active voter in the state whether they asked for one or not. That resulted in a 74 percent voter participation rate, up from 68 percent during the 2016 presidential election.

If signed by Scott, the bill would make Vermont one of the most voter-friendly states in the nation at a time when the trend is decidedly otherwise, Condos said in a press release.

“We should be proud of our brave state," Condos said. “While others are working to make it harder to vote, in Vermont we are working to remove barriers to the ballot box for all eligible voters, while strengthening the security and integrity of the voting process.”

Concerns about voter fraud that some Republicans voiced last year largely fell silent this session, and efforts to delay implementation of the bill fell short.

In addition to making universal mail-in voting the default for general elections, the bill gives voters a chance to fix "defective" ballots. About 1,500 ballots were not counted during last November's election because voters failed to follow the multistep process required to properly mark, sign, seal and return them.

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group, which lobbied for the change along with a number of “leading pro-democracy organizations,” also issued a press release praising the bill's passage.

“S.15 is an important win for removing barriers to voting, promoting equity, and building a true democracy in our state,” said Dan Fingas, organizing director for Rights & Democracy.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Trending

Fourteen Months After Shutdown, Vermont Restaurants Navigate a Summer Reboot
Three Small Pleasures to Pack in Your Picnic Basket
Ready for Takeoff: Beta Plans to Manufacture Its Electric Planes at BTV
Burlington City Council Delays Vote on Lifting Mask Mandate
An Energy Geek’s Guide to Shrinking Your Home’s Carbon Footprint
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Statehouse

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation