

The bill would also require the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office to produce a report by early next year on how to improve access for non-English speaking voters.

The lone no vote was by Sen. Brian Collamore (R-Rutland), who said he felt the need for universal mail-in balloting would ease as the pandemic passed.He also said he also didn't think the rate of defective ballots was high enough to merit the change, and said the existing absentee ballot system — which requires people to request ballots — works well.