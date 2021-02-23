 Universal Mail-In Ballot Bill Clears Key Hurdle in Vermont Senate | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Statehouse Universal Mail-In Ballot Bill Clears Key Hurdle in Vermont Senate

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM

Voters will be able to fix mail-in ballot mistakes under a new bill. - FILE: EVA SOLLBERGER ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Eva Sollberger ©️ Seven Days
  • Voters will be able to fix mail-in ballot mistakes under a new bill.
A bill to make universal mail-in ballots a permanent feature of Vermont general elections, and to make it easier for voters to fix mistakes on those ballots, cleared a key legislative hurdle on Tuesday.

The Senate Government Operations Committee voted 4-1 to support the bill, S.15, which now heads to money committees that will assess the cost.

The measure would require town clerks to mail out ballots to all active, registered voters for general elections, pandemic safety issues or not. Every voter would have the chance to return their ballot by mail, deliver it to the polls, or vote as they always have in person.

A key element of the bill would allow people who make errors when filling out their ballots to fix the problem and still have their votes count. During last year’s dramatic expansion of voting by mail, the rate of defective ballots also spiked.

During the general election, fewer than half a percent of voters, or about 1,500 people, cast ballots that were not counted because they failed to follow the specific, multistep process required to properly mark, sign, seal and return their ballots.
Related Post-It Votes: Mail-In Voting in Vermont May Be Here to Stay
Voting in-person in South Burlington last summer
Post-It Votes: Mail-In Voting in Vermont May Be Here to Stay
By Kevin McCallum
Politics
The new bill would require clerks to inform voters of defective ballots and give them two ways to fix their error. Voters could do so in person at the clerk’s office or at the polls on Election Day; or they could ask their clerk to mail them a new ballot. As long as they return the new ballot before the close of polls, their vote would count.

Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, praised the committee for its work and said polls show voters strongly support, and appreciate the convenience of, mail-in balloting.

“Vermonters are largely united in the belief that we should make voting easier, not more difficult,” Burns said in a statement.

Audrey Kline, national policy director for the Colorado-based National Vote at Home Institute, said the committee had done a “fabulous job” in crafting an important bill.

“We believe that in Vermont, and every state, voters should have the freedom to cast their votes at home or in person,” Kline told lawmakers. “And we can give voters options that work for them without compromising the security and safety of our elections.”

The lone no vote was by Sen. Brian Collamore (R-Rutland), who said he felt the need for universal mail-in balloting would ease as the pandemic passed. 

He also said he also didn't think the rate of defective ballots was high enough to merit the change, and said the existing absentee ballot system — which requires people to request ballots — works well.

The bill would also require the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office to produce a report by early next year on how to improve access for non-English speaking voters.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Trending

Vermonters 65 and Older Can Make Vaccine Appointments Next Week
'Pegulars' Help Peg & Ter’s Weather the Pandemic
Pastured Eggs, Composting and Human Rights Are Linked at Black Dirt Farm
Small Pleasures: Myer's Rosemary-Sea Salt Bagel
The 251 Club Encourages Vermonters to Explore Roads Less Traveled
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Statehouse

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation