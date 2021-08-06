click to enlarge File: James Buck

In July, UVM announced that it would require all students to submit proof of vaccination or an approved medical or religious exemption before returning to campus this fall. As of Friday, more than 90 percent of UVM students had been vaccinated, according to spokesperson Joshua Brown.



Earlier this week, Dartmouth College renewed its indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 case counts . On Wednesday, the college reported 10 active cases among students, faculty and staff, nine of which emerged within a 24-hour period . Both Grafton County, N.H., where Dartmouth is located, and Chittenden County have crossed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold for "substantial" transmission of COVID-19, placing both regions under CDC guidance to mask up in indoor public spaces.

In light of a regional and national spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, the University of Vermont reinstated its mask mandate on Friday, requiring that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face coverings while indoors on campus.