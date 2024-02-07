 Tillie Walden's Forthcoming Graphic Novel Celebrates One of the Earliest Documented Lesbian Couples in America | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 07, 2024 Arts + Culture » Books

Tillie Walden's Forthcoming Graphic Novel Celebrates One of the Earliest Documented Lesbian Couples in America 

By

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Out in the Archives | A forthcoming graphic novel celebrates one of the earliest documented lesbian couples in America"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Books »

More By This Author

  • Backstory: The Takeaway From a Month in the Life of Bread and Puppet Theater

  • Backstory: The Takeaway From a Month in the Life of Bread and Puppet Theater

    Since I attended my first Bread and Puppet show a few years ago, I've been curious about the little society of performers that flourishes each summer at the theater's 200-acre farm. I love immersive reporting assignments, and I figured that the only way to understand Bread and Puppet — a quasi-commune, led by a visionary artist and sustained by mostly unpaid labor — was to spend a lot of time there.
    • By Chelsea Edgar
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • Remembering Maple Corner's Eleanor Kokar Ott: 'She Was Completely Curious and Open to Everything'

  • Remembering Maple Corner's Eleanor Kokar Ott: 'She Was Completely Curious and Open to Everything'

    Eleanor Ott had a genius for bringing people together. In the book-lined dining room of her 19th-century farmhouse in Maple Corner, she ran an eclectic backwoods salon, hosting women's discussion groups and rune feasts to fête the solstices. At her table, you might find yourself elbow-to-elbow with a close friend of the crown prince of England, a psychic healer from Iceland, or a photographer who had documented the Civil Rights movement.
    • By Chelsea Edgar
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • Backstory: A Very Weird Week on Capitol Hill With Rookie Rep. Becca Balint

  • Backstory: A Very Weird Week on Capitol Hill With Rookie Rep. Becca Balint

    On January 2, I flew to Washington, D.C., to document a momentous occasion — U.S. Rep. Becca Balint's (D-Vt.) first week in the House of Representatives as the first woman elected to serve Vermont in Congress. I assumed that it would be an overwhelming experience, that I would get lost in many tunnels and be plagued by the fear that I was failing at my one task, which was to observe Balint doing important, congressional things. It did not occur to me that she might not officially become a congresswoman in that first week.
    • By Chelsea Edgar
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation