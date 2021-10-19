 New Hampshire Man Admits to Killing His Wife in Bolton, Police Say | Off Message

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Crime New Hampshire Man Admits to Killing His Wife in Bolton, Police Say

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 11:14 PM

click to enlarge Emily Ferlazzo, 22, and her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41 - VERMONT STATE POLICE
  • Vermont State Police
  • Emily Ferlazzo, 22, and her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41
A New Hampshire woman reported missing in Bolton on Monday night has been found dead, Vermont State Police said, and her husband has admitted to killing her.

Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, was being questioned by detectives at the state police barracks in St. Albans on Tuesday night. He told the authorities that he’d killed his wife, 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, early Saturday in Bolton.

Cops found her body in a small bus the couple had converted into a camper. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday in Burlington. Joseph, meanwhile, will be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, also in Burlington.

The young woman’s family members in New Hampshire had contacted police in Vermont on Monday evening after they hadn’t heard from her. According to police, Joseph had told the family members that the two had fought on Saturday, she’d left their vehicle, and he hadn’t seen her since.

By early Tuesday afternoon, cops had deemed Emily’s disappearance suspicious, and they were asking for tips about Joseph’s whereabouts.
click to enlarge Joseph Ferlazzo - VERMONT STATE POLICE
  • Vermont State Police
  • Joseph Ferlazzo

By sheer luck, a detective who was picking up lunch at a Maplefield’s convenience store in St. Albans recognized Joseph and asked him to come back to the barracks, according to Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau, who briefed the media late Tuesday.

Joseph subsequently admitted to killing his wife and “provided numerous details” and “a wealth of information,” Trudeau said, which led police to get a search warrant for the bus. Emily’s body was found inside.

“It’s very tragic, and our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to the family and friends of Emily,” Trudeau said.

