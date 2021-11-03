 Vermont Creative Network Seeks $17.5M for Arts Organizations | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Statehouse Vermont Creative Network Seeks $17.5M for Arts Organizations

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge Vermont Statehouse - ANNE WALLACE ALLEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days
  • Vermont Statehouse
A group of arts organizations in Vermont plans to ask lawmakers for $17.5 million in the coming year to compensate arts businesses for losses they suffered in the pandemic.

The money — an unprecedented amount for arts spending in Vermont — would be invested strategically and repaid by economic growth in rural areas, said Jody Fried, executive director of Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.

“Our bill is a recovery package aimed at helping creative businesses and cultural organizations survive the pandemic,” Fried told the legislature’s Rural Economic Development Working Group on Tuesday.

The Vermont Creative Network, a collection of groups and individuals that is working with the Vermont Arts Council, hopes to request $17.5 million for several programs that would bolster the arts this year. The bill is being drafted now, and the numbers could change, noted co-sponsor Sen. Alison Clarkson (D-Windsor).

The money would be a boon to Vermont’s arts sector, which supports 9 percent of the employment in the state, according to an estimate from the Vermont Creative Network. The network is made of up organizations, businesses, and individuals that are working to promote the state’s creative sector.

The largest investment Vermont has previously made in artists and art businesses was the $5 million grant fund dedicated to cultural nonprofits established last year as part of the state’s COVID-19 relief economic development grants program, said Karen Mittelman, the director of the Vermont Arts Council.

Mittelman said the money outlined in the Creative Network proposal would go directly to arts and arts businesses, not to the Arts Council.
Related In the Northeast Kingdom, Modern Times Theater Sparks an Entertainment Revolution
Justin Lander and Rose Friedman
In the Northeast Kingdom, Modern Times Theater Sparks an Entertainment Revolution
By Jordan Adams
Theater
The group has two sponsors on board now, Clarkson and Rep. Stephanie Jerome (D-Brandon). Mittelman said she has heard from other lawmakers who are interested in signing on in a few weeks, when the language of the bill is expected to be final.

Clarkson said she and Jerome are basing the bill on language from the Vermont Creative Network that includes several proposals, including one that would allocate $750,000 to turn vacant downtown storefronts into affordable art studios. The group also seeks $10 million for grants to theaters, community arts centers, galleries, museums and dance studios that need to engage audiences they lost during the pandemic and make changes to equipment and supplies to safely reopen.

Vermont arts organizations likely lost about $50 million as a result of the pandemic, Mittelman said.

A 2019 report from the National Governor’s Association found that rural counties with performing arts organizations have three times the population growth, and higher household incomes, than rural counties without those organizations.

It also said rural counties with design-driven businesses recovered more quickly from the recession. And two out of three rural businesses reported that arts and entertainment were important to attracting and retaining workers, the NGA report said.
Related The Pandemic Presents an Uncertain Future for Vermont's Performing Arts
The Pandemic Presents an Uncertain Future for Vermont's Performing Arts
By Dan Bolles
Performing Arts
“We have hospital CEOs and manufacturing CEOs who cannot attract nurses or doctors or lab technicians or manufacturing workers unless Vermont can offer vibrant downtowns, and we don’t have vibrant downtowns without arts and culture,” Mittelman said Wednesday. “Vibrant downtowns attract young people and creative entrepreneurs who want to build a future here.”

Fried, who is active in state economic development organizations, said the biggest crisis facing economic development in the Northeast Kingdom is the lack of job applicants.

“New workers will choose Vermont if we make a deliberate strategic investment in creative enterprises,” Fried said. “It’s not just theory. We have data from across the state and the entire country to support it.”

He added that he has seen in the Northeast Kingdom how  people tend to move to areas that invest in the arts, and business investment follows.

“Compared to traditional forms of economic development, it has a much higher bang for the buck,” Fried said. “We are competing with rural communities across the country who already get this.”
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers
With a New EP and a Forthcoming Album, Dwight + Nicole Are Ready for the Next Step
Book Review: 'A Distant Grave,' Sarah Stewart Taylor
In Chittenden County, New Apartment Projects Aren’t Keeping Pace With Demand
Art Review: 'Unbound,' BCA Center
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Statehouse

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation