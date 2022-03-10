 Mass Evictions From Bove Brothers' Building Prompt Call for Tenant Protection | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 10, 2022

News Mass Evictions From Bove Brothers' Building Prompt Call for Tenant Protection

Posted By on Thu, Mar 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM

click to enlarge 300 North Main apartments - DEREK BROUWER ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
  • 300 North Main apartments
Winooski city leaders and a coalition of nonprofits are pleading for state lawmakers to enact new protections for tenants in the wake of a mass eviction of refugee and low-income renters.

In a March 8 letter to Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders, they call for more funds to boost the supply of affordable, family-sized rentals across the state. But development incentives alone aren't enough, they emphasize.

"Investments in housing to meet this crisis must be coupled with requirements to ensure that mass displacements like the one underway in Winooski do not happen," the letter states.

The letter is signed by Mayor Kristine Lott and representatives from the Winooski School District, the Winooski Housing Authority, the housing nonprofits Champlain Housing Trust and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and AALV.
Related Bove Brothers Plan to Evict Low-Income Refugee Families in Winooski — and Raise Rents
300 North Main apartments
Bove Brothers Plan to Evict Low-Income Refugee Families in Winooski — and Raise Rents
By Derek Brouwer and Liam Elder-Connors (VPR)
News
The groups reiterate concerns that the decision last month by Mark and Rick Bove to evict all 24 families from 300 Main Street by July 1 in order to renovate and raise rents will tear refugees from their community and could leave some homeless. Rents are soaring across the region, few units are large enough for families, and people lucky enough to secure federal housing assistance vouchers are increasingly unable to find a place to use them, they write.
Related House Impossible: How the Real Estate Rush and Other Factors Have Pushed Homeownership Out of Reach for Many Vermonters
House Impossible: How the Real Estate Rush and Other Factors Have Pushed Homeownership Out of Reach for Many Vermonters
By Matthew Roy
Housing Crisis
The displacement at 300 Main Street is not an isolated situation, either, they write. 

"Time and again, we have seen landlords renovate units and raise rents, displacing economically disadvantaged families. This practice disproportionately affects members of the BIPOC community and oftentimes is rooted in racism," the letter states.

The governor wants to spend $105 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds on affordable, mixed-income housing projects in the year ahead. Lawmakers are debating how to divvy up an infusion of federal funds.

In an interview Thursday, Lott said some of the money ought to be earmarked specifically for multi-bedroom units. Lawmakers should also increase funding for programs that support refugees, who face additional barriers in navigating the rental housing market, she said.

"If the state wants to welcome refugees, the state has an obligation to ensure that there's safe housing available for these new families," she said.
Related Vermont’s Housing Crisis Complicates Afghan Refugees’ Resettlement
Mohammad showing a photo he took of the American side of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Vermont’s Housing Crisis Complicates Afghan Refugees’ Resettlement
By Derek Brouwer
Politics
Lott and others also call on the state to modify a new program that gives landlords up to $30,000 per unit to rehab blighted properties if they agree to rent them for five years to people exiting homelessness. The program should be amended to include refugees as eligible renters to encourage more landlords to rent to New Americans, the letter states.

The groups contend that any public housing funds allocated to private developers should come with "permanent safeguards" that prevent property owners from displacing residents after the project is built or tax incentives expire. 

The state should further require that landlords who need to displace tenants to perform renovations provide adequate notice and relocation assistance, including "identification of alternative housing, resources for moving expenses, and temporary assistance with covering increased rents," they wrote.

Federal law already requires recipients of federal funds to aid tenants with relocation assistance, and certain state-administered housing incentive programs include permanent rent controls.

While many of other apartment buildings owned by the Bove brothers were constructed with federal incentives, the Winooski complex was not. Nearly half of tenants at 300 Main have paid rent with the help of public subsidies through rental vouchers, however.

Lott acknowledged to Seven Days that she didn't know exactly what steps the state should take to better protect renters from the effects of unexpected displacement. The topic, she said, has seemed largely absent from policy discussions about the state's housing crisis that are taking place in her city and in Montpelier. The situation at 300 Main is bringing the gap into focus.

"We've been really focused on creation of new housing," she said. "We haven't dedicated time to the support side of things."

The property at 300 Main has been plagued by years of city housing code violations, including pest infestations and mold, Seven Days and VPR reported last fall. It was one of several Bove properties with a poor track record of code compliance, the news organizations found.
Related Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers
Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers
By Derek Brouwer and Liam Elder-Connors (VPR)
News

At the municipal level, Winooski is studying changes to zoning regulations and considering other incentives to enable more housing construction. Across the river, Burlington voters recently passed a city charter change that limits when landlords can evict tenants.

Winooski officials have not pursued a similar "just-cause eviction" provision, Lott said, in part because of fears that it could backfire by making landlords less willing to rent to the city's low-income and refugee tenants.

"We can't solve this problem locally," Lott said. "It's so much bigger than that."

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Locked Out logoSeven Days is examining Vermont's housing crisis — and what can be done about it — in our Locked Out series this year. Send tips to lockedout@sevendaysvt.com. These stories are supported by a grant from the nonprofit Journalism Funding Partners, which leverages philanthropy and fundraising to boost local reporting.

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on News

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation