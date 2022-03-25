 Scott Signs First New Gun Control Measure Since 2018 | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 25, 2022

Statehouse Scott Signs First New Gun Control Measure Since 2018

Posted By on Fri, Mar 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM

Gov. Phil Scott - FILE: JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott on Friday signed S.4, a bill that doesn't quite close the so-called "Charleston loophole" in mandated background checks of gun buyers, but narrows it.

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Phil Baruth (D/P-Chittenden) initially sought to eliminate the loophole, which has allowed people to buy guns when their background check wasn’t completed in time. That's what enabled a 21-year-old white supremacist to buy the .45-caliber pistol that he used to murder nine Black members of a Bible study group at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.

Vermont had allowed sales to proceed when background checks weren’t completed within three days. The new measure extends that period to seven business days. Scott had earlier vetoed a bill that would have blocked firearms purchases altogether unless the background check was complete. But he told lawmakers he would favor extending the period to seven days.

The House and Senate approved that this week. The bill also blocks people who are not law enforcement officers from carrying guns in hospitals, and includes some other measures that gun safety advocates had sought.

Baruth said he felt gun control advocates had gained ground despite the fact that they didn’t get everything they wanted.
Related Vermont Senate Votes to Close 'Charleston Loophole' for Gun Purchases
© Dave Nelson | Dreamstime.com
Vermont Senate Votes to Close 'Charleston Loophole' for Gun Purchases
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
Baruth has said  90 percent of background checks come back within minutes, and 97 percent within three days. Those that take longer often involve an issue that requires more investigation, making it particularly unsafe to allow those sales to proceed until the check is completed, he said.
Related Scott Vetoes Gun Bill, Offers Compromise to Close 'Charleston Loophole'
Gov. Phil Scott
Scott Vetoes Gun Bill, Offers Compromise to Close 'Charleston Loophole'
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
Scott last signed gun control measures in 2018 that expanded background checks for weapons purchasers, raised the legal age to buy a gun to 21 and banned the sale of high-capacity magazines.

Baruth plans to continue his work on gun control, including seeking to establish a 48-hour waiting period for all firearms purchases, which he said would be instrumental in reducing he incidence of suicide.

Scott's press secretary, Jason Maulucci, noted that the bill the governor signed Friday had been opposed by many of his fellow Republicans in the legislature.

“Whenever the governor vetoes any measure, he always tries to, in the spirit of compromise, offer a path forward," Maulucci said. "If the legislature follows that path, regardless of the political pressure, he honors his word and signs it."

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Statehouse

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation