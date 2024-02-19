 Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2024 — 'Apocalypstick' | LGBTQ | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 19, 2024 Arts + Culture » LGBTQ

Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2024 — 'Apocalypstick' 

By

Published February 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More LGBTQ »

About The Author

Seven Days Staff

Seven Days Staff

More By This Author

Latest in LGBTQ

Speaking of Winter Is A Drag Ball, House Of LeMay

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation