Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2024 — 'Apocalypstick' 

he revelers at this year's "Apocalypstick" Winter is a Drag Ball may have been celebrating the end of the world last Saturday, but it's far from the end of this 29-year Vermont tradition. After two decades of producing and hosting the event
, The House of LeMay is passing the torch to Mike Oxready in 2025.
"We couldn't have done it without the loyal support of the entire extended House of LeMay family," remarked Amber LeMay. "I'm happy and relieved to know the event will be in great hands."
The annual Drag Ball benefited Vermont CARES
once again and photographer James Buck was there to capture the party, performances and parade of costumes.
For more about the history of Drag Ball in Vermont, read the 2015 story and watch a slideshow
depicting the first 20 years of this legendary Vermont event.
