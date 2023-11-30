 Stuck in Vermont: Neglected Animals Find a Home With Era MacDonald at Merrymac Farm Sanctuary in Charlotte | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 30, 2023 Arts + Culture » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Neglected Animals Find a Home With Era MacDonald at Merrymac Farm Sanctuary in Charlotte 

Episode 703

By

Published November 30, 2023 at 8:43 a.m.

All the animals at Merrymac Farm Sanctuary in Charlotte have stories to tell. You can read their heartbreaking tales of neglect and abuse on the farm’s website and social media channels. Luckily, the animals are in a better place now: Merrymac provides them with a safe, loving, forever home.

Merrymac director Era MacDonald, a lifelong animal lover, founded Merrymac in 2016 and formalized the sanctuary as a nonprofit this past spring. She cares for more than 100 animals with the help of a squadron of volunteers and donations from supporters. Each horse, sheep, goat, pig and turkey has a name, and donors can choose to sponsor an individual animal.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met featured
Merrymac Farm in a 2018 “Stuck in Vermont” video about youths from the King Street Center working with horses. That episode highlighted the sanctuary’s focus on education, which now regularly includes Open Barn Days to introduce the public to rescued animals.

In her latest episode of “Stuck in Vermont,” Sollberger returned to the farm,
where she spent Thanksgiving morning meeting the volunteer crew and the
assorted collection of animals. Among other highlights, she watched the turkeys
and pigs enjoy a special holiday meal that included cranberries and sweet
potatoes.

The farm will hold Winter Wonderland Open Barn Days on Friday, December
8, and Saturday, December 9. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

Filming date: 11/23/23

Music: The Mini Vandals, “Milk”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

Stuck in Vermont

Q&A: Repairing a Historic Smokestack From a Floating Basket

Q&A: Repairing a Historic Smokestack From a Floating Basket

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation