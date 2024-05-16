Stuck in Vermont: A Ford Model A Named Lizzie Has Been Driven by the Aubin Family for Five Generations 

C.J. Aubin never considered himself a “car guy” until he inherited a 1931 Ford Model A from his cousin Bryan Aubin two years ago. Their great-grandfather Alphonse Aubin bought the car and named her Lizzie. Alphonse was a postal carrier in Lyndonville for two decades and used the car to deliver the mail.
The Aubins have lived in Lyndonville for seven generations, and Lizzie has been driven by their family for five. Over the years, she was a familiar sight in parades and at Lyndonville Bandstand Park during the summer for Wednesday night military band concerts.
C.J.’s great-grandfather Alphonse left the car to his son Gerald. Gerald left Lizzie to his son Ricky, who eventually took her to New York, then she spent some time in Burlington with Bryan Aubin. C.J. brought Lizzie back to Lyndonville and has spent the past two years restoring her with some help from his children, Zak and Ali. In the past year, they have logged 915 miles around town. Lizzie and C.J. took his kids to their first day of school and to baseball games.
Seven Days
senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger visited C.J.’s Aubin Electric shop in Lyndonville on a sunny Saturday to meet members of the Aubin family, hear some stories and hitch a ride with Lizzie.
Filming date: 5/4/24
Music: “Darktown Strutters Ball,” composed by Shelton Brooks, performed by E Jammy Jams