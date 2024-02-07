 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 05, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13 

By

Published February 5, 2024 at 4:23 p.m. | Updated February 5, 2024 at 4:27 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    My Chubby Valentine hosted by Katniss Everqueer and Emoji Nightmare @ Monkey House

    • (drag)...
    • Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $20

  • Staff Picks
    Rob Hitzig @ J. Langdon Antiques & Art

    • Painted and shellacked works on wood by the Montpelier artist....
    • Through Feb. 18

  • User Submitted
    'The Importance of Being Earnest' @ Barnard Town Hall

    • Oscar Wilde's vicious social satire of Victorian England comes to life courtesy of BarnArts....
    • Fri., Feb. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 11, 2-4 p.m., Thu., Feb. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 18, 2-4 p.m. $15-20.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Penguin Plunge @ Waterfront Park

    • Daredevils take a dip in Lake Champlain's icy depths to raise funds for Special Olympics Vermont....
    • Sat., Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Muses of Winterdeep' @ Shelburne Farms

    • A film about goddesses and the secrets of the universe is projected onto a grove of hemlock trees for bundled-up viewers. Proceeds benefit the Treewild...
    • Fri., Feb. 9, 6 & 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 10, 6 & 7:30 p.m. $10-20; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    CelloGayageum @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • A South Korean duo combines classical music and Korean tradition in their original compositions....
    • Sun., Feb. 11, 4 p.m. $10-45.

  • Staff Picks
    Days of Love @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • Wine, chocolate, macarons and special grazing boards for two, plus live music, make for a consummate date night....
    • Wed., Feb. 14, 12-6 p.m., Fri., Feb. 16, 12-10 p.m., Sat., Feb. 17, 12-8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 18, 12-8:30 p.m. Cost of food and drink; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including This Is America: Part II, a slate of works by violinist and former Silkroad Ensemble member Johnny Gandelsman at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 29, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 24-30

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 24-30

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Metropolitan Opera performance of Georges Bizet's classic work Carmen streaming at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 22, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 17-23

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including local drag legend Rhedd Rhumm’s show Drag Me to the Shore at Higher Ground.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 15, 2024
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including This Is America: Part II, a slate of works by violinist and former Silkroad Ensemble member Johnny Gandelsman at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 29, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 24-30

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 24-30

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Metropolitan Opera performance of Georges Bizet's classic work Carmen streaming at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 22, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 17-23

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including local drag legend Rhedd Rhumm’s show Drag Me to the Shore at Higher Ground.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 15, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation