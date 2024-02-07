The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13 

click to enlarge
Cello, World
Sunday 11
Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph kicks off its 2024 performance season with South Korean duo CelloGayageum. Playing on the two titular instruments — the first of which will be familiar to Western audiences, and the second, a 12-string zither, probably less so — Sol Daniel Kim and Dayoung Yoon fuse classical music with Korean tradition in a stunning Lunar New Year show.
Shellack of a Better Name
Ongoing

- Courtesy
- "Amidinine" by Rob Hitzig
Local artist Rob Hitzig's solo show at Montpelier's J. Langdon Antiques and Art opened during Montpelier Art Walk and remains on display for just a few more weeks. Hitzig said of the bright, colorful collection of paint and shellack on wood, "The new work is very stripe heavy because I recently realized stripes have a calming effect on my mind. I hope the effect might be contagious."
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Friday 9

- Courtesy Of Hillary Dubie Photography
- Emoji Nightmare & Katniss Everqueer
Beloved bodacious babes Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer host their annual Love Day edition of Untapped, My Chubby Valentine, at the Monkey House in Winooski. This celebration of fat and curvy performers features swoon-worthy numbers from drag and burlesque favorites including Domini'que Anjou, Ruthless Retribution, Luci Furr-Matrix and Noah Phence.
Have an Ice Day
Saturday 10

- Courtesy Of H.l. Glenn Photography
- Penguin Plunge
Frigid swimmers of all ages take a dip into Lake Champlain's icy depths at Special Olympics Vermont's annual Penguin Plunge at Burlington's Waterfront Park. Daredevils and their sponsors raise funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state, and audiences cheer on their friends while enjoying music, food and games on land.
Forest for the Trees
Friday 9 & Saturday 10

- Courtesy
- Muses of Winterdeep
Treewild presents an outdoor movie experience unlike any other: The Muses of Winterdeep, an otherworldly story projected onto a grove of hemlock trees on the grounds of Shelburne Farms. Bundled-up audiences watch as three children encounter the Muses of Greek mythology and the Norse goddesses of fate, and plumb the depths of their universal wisdom.
Into the Wilde
Friday 9-Sunday 11

- Courtesy Of Alex Montan
- Michael Halloran, Kyle Huck, and Kevin Donohue
Oscar Wilde's vicious social satire of Victorian England, The Importance of Being Earnest, was first performed in London on Valentine's Day in 1895. Almost 130 years later, it comes to Barnard Town Hall courtesy of BarnArts. Local actors delight in this timelessly gut-busting tale of secret identities, the ridiculousness of love and choosing frivolity in a time of superlative seriousness.
Wine and Dine
Opens Wednesday 14

- © Natalia Oskanova | Dreamstime
- Days of Love
From Valentine's Day through the weekend, Shelburne Vineyards transforms into a lovebirds' paradise for Days of Love. Cozy live music from the likes of Danny & the Parts and Collin Cope and Chris Page of the Tenderbellies creates the perfect ambience in which to enjoy wine, cider, chocolate, macarons and V-Day grazing boards for two.