The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 7-13 

click to enlarge Courtesy

CelloGayageum

Cello, World

Sunday 11

Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph kicks off its 2024 performance season with South Korean duo CelloGayageum. Playing on the two titular instruments — the first of which will be familiar to Western audiences, and the second, a 12-string zither, probably less so — Sol Daniel Kim and Dayoung Yoon fuse classical music with Korean tradition in a stunning Lunar New Year show.

Shellack of a Better Name

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Amidinine" by Rob Hitzig

Local artist Rob Hitzig's solo show at Montpelier's J. Langdon Antiques and Art opened during Montpelier Art Walk and remains on display for just a few more weeks. Hitzig said of the bright, colorful collection of paint and shellack on wood, "The new work is very stripe heavy because I recently realized stripes have a calming effect on my mind. I hope the effect might be contagious."

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Friday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Hillary Dubie Photography

Emoji Nightmare & Katniss Everqueer

Beloved bodacious babes Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer host their annual Love Day edition of Untapped, My Chubby Valentine, at the Monkey House in Winooski. This celebration of fat and curvy performers features swoon-worthy numbers from drag and burlesque favorites including Domini'que Anjou, Ruthless Retribution, Luci Furr-Matrix and Noah Phence.

Have an Ice Day

Saturday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of H.l. Glenn Photography

Penguin Plunge

Frigid swimmers of all ages take a dip into Lake Champlain's icy depths at Special Olympics Vermont's annual Penguin Plunge at Burlington's Waterfront Park. Daredevils and their sponsors raise funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state, and audiences cheer on their friends while enjoying music, food and games on land.

Forest for the Trees

Friday 9 & Saturday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy

Muses of Winterdeep

Treewild presents an outdoor movie experience unlike any other: The Muses of Winterdeep, an otherworldly story projected onto a grove of hemlock trees on the grounds of Shelburne Farms. Bundled-up audiences watch as three children encounter the Muses of Greek mythology and the Norse goddesses of fate, and plumb the depths of their universal wisdom.

Into the Wilde

Friday 9-Sunday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Alex Montan

Michael Halloran, Kyle Huck, and Kevin Donohue

Oscar Wilde's vicious social satire of Victorian England, The Importance of Being Earnest, was first performed in London on Valentine's Day in 1895. Almost 130 years later, it comes to Barnard Town Hall courtesy of BarnArts. Local actors delight in this timelessly gut-busting tale of secret identities, the ridiculousness of love and choosing frivolity in a time of superlative seriousness.

Wine and Dine

Opens Wednesday 14

click to enlarge © Natalia Oskanova | Dreamstime

Days of Love

From Valentine's Day through the weekend, Shelburne Vineyards transforms into a lovebirds' paradise for Days of Love. Cozy live music from the likes of Danny & the Parts and Collin Cope and Chris Page of the Tenderbellies creates the perfect ambience in which to enjoy wine, cider, chocolate, macarons and V-Day grazing boards for two.