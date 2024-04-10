The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Rain Supreme

Rain Supreme

Black Friday

Friday 19

Community arts organization Grimm's Domain celebrates the culture and heritage of Africa and Black people around the world at Diaspora: Hair or There. This electrifying showcase at Burlington's Main Street Landing Black Box Theater features local rapper Omega Jade and headliner Rain Supreme alongside other burlesque and pole dance performers.

Better Off Alone

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Fallen" by Jill Matthews

Middlebury's Edgewater Galleries on the Green and at the Falls present "Solitude," a group show by local artists meditating on the joy and melancholy of the titular state. The paintings featured in both exhibitions depict subjects as different as a cozy home studio and a vast, stormy landscape.

Final Rose

Thursday 18-Saturday 20

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robby Hoffman

Ex-Hasidic queer comedian and television writer Robby Hoffman does a three-day turn at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club. Perhaps best known outside the comedy scene as the girlfriend of former "Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey, Hoffman has drawn comparisons to Larry David for her distinctly witty brand of kvetching.

Ruby Anniversary

Friday 19

click to enlarge File: Kevin Goddard

40th Anniversary Poetry Reading

Vermont Studio Center in Johnson celebrates four decades of the arts with a 40th Anniversary Poetry Reading. The guests of honor — local wordsmiths Neil Shepard, Chard deNiord and Meg Reynolds — read from their work, answer questions and sign books at this literary shindig.

Sex Education

Saturday 20 & Sunday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tyrone Davis Jr

Tyrone Davis Jr.

Black-led theater company JAG Productions kicks off its new JAG Underground series with the one-man show The Lesson at AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon, N.H. The thoughtful play centers on a teacher who doesn't know how to answer a young student's questions about bodies and investigates the way we teach children about sex.

Petal-ing Wares

Saturday 20 & Sunday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy

Bloom Flower & Home Market

Forget spring cleaning — shoppers set about bringing springtime into their homes at the Bloom Flower & Home Market at Burlington's Hula. More than 75 vendors offer houseplants, home décor, art, jewelry and apothecary products. Ticket holders receive a voucher for a free drink from Mad River Distillers or Burlington Beer.

A Fine Vintage

Sunday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Of C. William Mattoon

Book Postcard & Ephemera Fair

Lovers of old-book smell, rejoice: The Vermont Antiquarian Booksellers Association's annual Spring Book, Postcard & Ephemera Fair is back. St. Albans City Hall fills up with vintage-volume vendors, period-postcard purveyors, hand-me-down map merchants and antique-art auctioneers, as well as meet and greets with local authors.