April 15, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 17-23 

By

Published April 15, 2024 at 12:01 p.m. | Updated April 15, 2024 at 4:21 p.m.

    'Diaspora: Hair or There' @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Grimm's Domain throws an electrifying celebration of the art and culture of the African diaspora, featuring such performers as rapper Omega Jade and burlesque headliner...
    • Fri., April 19, 6-10 p.m. $20 -35.

    40th Anniversary Poetry Reading @ Vermont Studio Center

    • Local literary luminaries Neil Shepard, Chard deNiord and Meg Reynolds read from their work in honor of the venue's ruby anniversary....
    • Fri., April 19, 8-9 p.m. Free.

    'Solitude' @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • A group exhibition, also at the Falls location, of artists expressing the theme: Kim Alemian, Bonnie Baird, Tracy Burtz, Kathleen Kolb, Hannah Bureau, Ellen Granter,...
    • Through April 30

    Bloom Flower & Home Market @ Hula

    • House plants, home décor, art and apothecary products get shoppers in the mood for springtime....
    • Sat., April 20, 12-6 p.m. and Sun., April 21, 12-6 p.m. $8; preregister.

    JAG Underground: 'The Lesson' @ AVA Gallery and Art Center

    • Tyrone Davis Jr.'s one-man show about a teacher struggling with how best to approach sex education kicks off JAG Productions' new performance series....
    • Sat., April 20, 7 p.m. and Sun., April 21, 5 p.m. $30.

    Spring Book, Postcard & Ephemera Fair @ St. Albans City Hall

    • Bibliophiles meet authors, taste beer, and browse thousands of old, rare and antiquarian titles along with maps, letters, postcards and prints....
    • Sun., April 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

