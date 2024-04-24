The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 24-30 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Pigs at Billings Farm & Museum

All Sheeps and Sizes

Saturday 27 & Sunday 28

With an oink-oink here and a cheep-cheep there, families mark the start of spring at Billings Farm & Museum's annual Baby Farm Animal Celebration in Woodstock. Between sheepshearing demonstrations, wagon rides, stories, crafts and lawn games, families meet the guests of honor themselves: the farm's first-year class of calves, piglets, lambs, bunnies, chicks and goat kids.

Caste Away

Sunday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Joe Jenson

Isabel Wilkerson

The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center hosts an address by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson at the Hilton Burlington. The journalist shares insights on race, class and power from her highly acclaimed books Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents and The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration.

Enter the Dragon

Thursday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy

When My Sleeping Dragon Woke

Tony Award-nominated actor and playwright — and Dartmouth College alum — Sharon Washington makes an appearance at a screening of the documentary When My Sleeping Dragon Woke at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. The 2023 film follows Washington's efforts to write and perform a one-woman play about her seemingly idyllic childhood living in a New York Public Library.

Brand Spanking New

Saturday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy

Still from 'Let's Get Messy'

Writer, LGBTQ activist and sex advice columnist Dan Savage's Hump! 2024 film festival, Part One, rolls into Burlington's Merrill's Roxy Cinemas. This sex-positive medley of indie erotic shorts features something for everybody and every body, from innovative stop-motion quickies to visually stunning art-house debauchery.

Booking It

Saturday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy

Waterbury's Bridgeside Books

Independent Bookstore Day is celebrated at local bookshops all around the country, but it's an extra-special occasion at Waterbury's Bridgeside Books. Readers of all ages play games, win prizes, shop sales and meet local writers at an indie author fair, and the store announces the 2024 pick for its One Town, One Book community reading initiative.

Self-Portrait of a Lady

Through Tuesday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy

Feda Eid

Lebanese American visual artist Feda Eid closes out her solo show "Rooted Revelations" at Waitsfield's Firefolk Arts this week. The exhibit features photographic and video self-portraiture that draws on the artist's Arab heritage. The closing reception on April 28 includes a live performance and workshop, with donations and print sales benefiting humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Labor Party

Wednesday 1

click to enlarge © Cpenler | Dreamstime

May Day demonstration

The Champlain Valley DSA invites nurses, farmers, teachers, bakers and supporters to its May Day celebration of International Workers' Day at Burlington's Battery Park. This family-friendly festival features food, speeches and live music and is cosponsored by local unions, including Teamsters Local 597, UVM Staff United, the Howard Center Union and the Vermont AFL-CIO.