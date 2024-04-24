 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 24-30 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 22, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 24-30 

By

Published April 22, 2024 at 1:56 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Feda Eid @ Firefolk Arts

    • "Rooted Revelations," photographic-based self-portraiture by the Lebanese American visual artist....
    • Through April 30 Donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    'When My Sleeping Dragon Woke' @ Loew Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Actor and playwright Sharon Washington develops a one-woman play in this 2023 documentary. Q&A with Washington and director Chuck Schultz follows....
    • Thu., April 25, 7 p.m. $12.

  • Staff Picks
    Baby Farm Animal Celebration @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • With an oink-oink here and a cheep-cheep there, families mark the start of spring with sheep shearing, wagon rides and baby animal meet and greets....
    • Sat., April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $12-19; free for members and kids 2 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Independent Bookstore Day @ Bridgeside Books

    • Readers meet local authors, enjoy all-ages activities and learn the selection for the 2024 One Town, One Book community read....
    • Sat., April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Hump! 2024: Part One @ Merrill's Roxy Cinemas

    • This sex-positive medley of indie erotic shorts rolls into town, featuring something for everybody and every body....
    • Sat., April 27, 6:30-8 & 9-10:30 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Isabel Wilkerson @ Hilton Burlington

    • The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents shares insights. Q&A follows....
    • Sun., April 28, 6-7 p.m. $45; preregister.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    May Day @ Battery Park

    • Workers of all stripes celebrate International Workers' Day alongside local unions and labor activists, with live music, speeches and food from People's Kitchen....
    • Wed., May 1, 6-8 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 17-23

    Spring has sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including “Diaspora: Hair or There,” an electrifying showcase celebrating the culture and heritage of Africa and Black people around the world.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 15, 2024
  • The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend

  • The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend

    On Monday, April 8, 2024, at precisely 3:26 p.m., Vermont will be witness to one of our solar system’s most spectacular celestial events: a total solar eclipse. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience at Shelburne Vineyard.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 2, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 3-9

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 3-9

    Spring has sprung and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including including a presentation with National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineer Jack Bacon at Burlington’s Hula ahead of the 2024 Solar Eclipse.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 1, 2024
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 17-23

    Spring has sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including “Diaspora: Hair or There,” an electrifying showcase celebrating the culture and heritage of Africa and Black people around the world.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 15, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 10-16

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 10-16

    Spring has sprung and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a talk with best-selling authors Douglas Brinkley and Bill McKibben moderated by director Vanessa Vadim featuring music by composer-performer Ben Cosgrove.
    • By Angela Simpson
    • Apr 8, 2024
  • The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend

  • The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend

    On Monday, April 8, 2024, at precisely 3:26 p.m., Vermont will be witness to one of our solar system’s most spectacular celestial events: a total solar eclipse. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience at Shelburne Vineyard.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 2, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation