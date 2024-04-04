 Stuck in Vermont: The Champlain Valley Quilt Guild Prepares for Its Biennial Quilt Show | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Vermont's Independent Voice

April 04, 2024 Arts + Culture » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: The Champlain Valley Quilt Guild Prepares for Its Biennial Quilt Show 

Episode 712

By

Published April 4, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

Since 1979, the Champlain Valley Quilt Guild has been promoting quilting and connecting crafters in Chittenden County. The almost 100-member group — one of about 20 quilt guilds across the state — gathers monthly and has made
hundreds of quilts for various charities over the years.

The guild’s biennial show, “Seams Like Spring,” will be held April 26 through
28 at the Holy Family Parish Hall in Essex Junction. More than 100 quilts will be displayed, and a lucky raffle winner will take a quilt home.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with guild
members when they gathered at a Burlington home ahead of the show. A longarm quilting machine took up much of the craft room, and Eva was allowed to give it a whirl — although she couldn’t do much damage with no thread in the needle. The quilters worked on next year’s raffle quilt and spoke about their passion for quilting.

Filming date: 3/25/24

Music: The Great North Sound Society, “Pink Sunrise”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
 Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been making her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont," since 2007. New episodes appear on the Seven Days website every other Thursday and air the following night on the WCAX evening news. Sign up at sevendaysvt.com to receive an email alert each time a new one drops. And check these pages every other week for insights on the episodes.

