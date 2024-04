Stuck in Vermont: The Champlain Valley Quilt Guild Prepares for Its Biennial Quilt Show 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Since 1979, the Champlain Valley Quilt Guild has been promoting quilting and connecting crafters in Chittenden County. The almost 100-member group — one of about 20 quilt guilds across the state — gathers monthly and has madehundreds of quilts for various charities over the years.The guild’s biennial show, “Seams Like Spring,” will be held April 26 through28 at the Holy Family Parish Hall in Essex Junction. More than 100 quilts will be displayed, and a lucky raffle winner will take a quilt home.senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with guildmembers when they gathered at a Burlington home ahead of the show. A longarm quilting machine took up much of the craft room, and Eva was allowed to give it a whirl — although she couldn’t do much damage with no thread in the needle. The quilters worked on next year’s raffle quilt and spoke about their passion for quilting.Filming date: 3/25/24Music: The Great North Sound Society , “Pink Sunrise”