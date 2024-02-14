Bangkok Thai to Go Serves Quick Meals at University Mall 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen

Champ Chompupong, founding chef-owner of Burlington's Bangkok Bistro, opened Bangkok Thai to Go in January in the University Mall food court at 155 Dorset Street in South Burlington.

The succinct menu of freshly cooked items includes pad kee mao (drunken noodles) and tom ka chicken soup. Lunch special boxes come with a choice of prepared dishes from a buffet, such as pad Thai, fried rice, egg rolls and panang curry.

The 60-year-old chef said he saw an opportunity to provide "quick lunch at a lower price with good quality for people who work here." The new spot is located at the front of the food court, beside two vacant spaces.

The family's original restaurant, now called BKK in the Alley, is co-owned and run by Chompupong's son, Bobby, and his wife, Jenny Sangkhanond.

During the summers, Champ said, he will continue to run the late-night Church Street cart Mathew's Montreal (previously Amir's Kebab). Fans of his "taste of Champ" cilantro-garlic-curry chicken over turmeric rice, served from the cart, will also find it at Bangkok Thai to Go.

Learn more at bangkokthaitogovt.com.