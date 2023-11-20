Burlington's Kismayo Kitchen Reopens After Chef-Owner's Untimely Death 

Kismayo Kitchen will be closed on Thanksgiving. Regular hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, 2 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Go to Kismayo Kitchen on Facebook for updates.

She said she had talked with her daughters about the decision to reopen Kismayo Kitchen, sharing her concern that it might be too much on top of her family responsibilities."They told me, 'Baba used to tell us this was going to be ours,'" Mohamed recalled her daughters saying about their father. "'You just run it for us till we can do it.'"