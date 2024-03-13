Burlington's Little Morocco Café Will Close 

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Dishes at Little Morocco Café

Little Morocco Café will close its doors at 294 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington later this month, confirmed Ali Amani, who has managed the restaurant since it opened in 2018. The restaurant's final day of service will be March 25.

"We have decided to close our restaurant because business is no longer sustainable for us to keep going," Amani told Seven Days in an email.

Amani declined to share specific reasons for the closure, citing "the overall business situation/climate." The restaurant will be selling its tableware and cooking utensils, such as traditional conical clay tagines, "as a souvenir for our customers," he said.

A Seven Days review of Little Morocco in 2019 praised the restaurant's "perfect hummus" and detailed the process of slow-cooking tagines of chicken, beef meatballs or seafood.

In spring 2023, Amani asked for public support when the restaurant's landlord, Jacob Hinsdale of Hinsdale Properties, more than doubled the rent in a new five-year lease. At the time, Hinsdale told Seven Days that the restaurant had been a challenging tenant. That situation was eventually resolved, and Little Morocco remained in the building.