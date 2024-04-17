Act 250 Notice Minor Application 300033-14A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 300033-14A from City of South Burlington, 180 Market Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Champlain Water District, 403 Queen City Park Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on April 1, 2024 and deemed complete on April 5, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of a second water storage tank adjacent to the existing water storage tank located at 1221 Dorset Street in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=300033-14A).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 30, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this April 9, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
