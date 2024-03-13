CITY OF ESSEX JUNCTION Invitation to Bid 2024 Resurfacing Projects 

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.
RECEIPT OF BIDS: Sealed bids on forms prepared by the Engineer will be received by the City of Essex Junction, at the offices of the City of Essex Junction, located at 2 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction, Vermont, until 2:00 p.m. (local time) on April 11, 2024 for the 2024 Resurfacing Projects. The contract generally includes the following work items on West Hillcrest Road, Prospect Street, Cherry Street, Cherokee Avenue, Cree Avenue, Iroquois Avenue, and Abnaki Avenue:
1) Supply and Install approximately 1095 tons of Type IV Bituminous Concrete Pavement, Overlay
2) Cold Plane approximately 2290 sy of existing pavement up to 1-1/2" thick
3) Grinding approximately 520 sy of Existing Driveway Fillets up to 1-1/2" thick.
4) Adjust approximately 33 Structure Cover/Grate Elevations
5) Provide Traffic Control Packages
All work will be in accordance with Drawings, Specifications and other Contract Documents and information prepared by the City of Essex Junction, 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.
OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Digital Drawings, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be obtained by emailing Jeffrey P. Kershner, P.E., President, Donald L. Hamlin Consulting Engineers, Inc. at [email protected]. Prospective bidders will be added to the Plan Holder List and will be provided with access to a digital FTP site. All Drawings, Specifications, Contract Documents, Addendums, and other relevant project information will be available on the FTP site free of charge. It is the responsibility of the Prospective Bidder to review relevant project information located on the FTP site. Prospective Bidders must be on the Plan Holder List to be eligible to submit a bid.
BIDS WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED AND READ AT 2:00 p.m. (local time) on April 11, 2024 in the City of Essex Junction conference room located at 2 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction, Vermont 05452.
BID GUARANTY: Each bid shall be accompanied by an acceptable form of Bid Guaranty in an amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the Bid, payable to the City of Essex Junction, as a guaranty that if the Bid is accepted, the Bidder will execute the Contract and file acceptable Performance, Labor, and Material Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after the award of the Contract. Acceptable form for a Bid Guaranty is either a bid bond or certified check. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 30 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
CONTRACT TIME: If awarded the Contract, the Contractor agrees to complete the work in its entirety, as shown on the Contract Plans. The anticipated contract start date for the project is July 1, 2024 and all work shall be completed on or before August 16, 2024. There are no exceptions to this schedule.
The City of Essex Junction is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to equal opportunity in its contracting process. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
