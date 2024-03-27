 Flynn Center – Request for HVAC Replacement | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 27, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Flynn Center – Request for HVAC Replacement 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Ltd. is seeking proposals related to HVAC replacement on its main campus. Proposal documents can be obtained by visiting the Vermont Business Registry and Bid System at https://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/Default.aspx. The proposal submission deadline is April 12, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Mandatory site visit at 149 Main Street at 9:30 a.m. on March 28, 2024. Questions on bidding procedures can be directed to [email protected].

