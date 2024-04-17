Proposed State Rules 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible.
To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231).
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24-E04
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: This emergency rule maintains categorical eligibility for families with children under 18 years of age or who are 18 or 19 years of age and attending school as adopted under Secretary of State emergency rule filing number 23-E11. This rule also maintains the language in rule 2650.1 authorizing the Department to withhold payment from motels for lodging licensing violations, along with the updates to the basic needs standard chart in rule 2652.4 and the methodology for calculating the 30 percent income contribution in rule 2652.4.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Heidi Moreau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-595-9639 Email: [email protected] URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/laws-rules/current.
FOR COPIES: Amanda Beliveau, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families 280 State Drive, HC 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0641
Email: [email protected].
Vermont Proposed Rule: 24-E05
AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families
CONCISE SUMMARY: Households eligible for the Emergency Housing Transition Benefit; the
Department for Children and Families; motels/hotels serving General Assistance clients; and shelters and organizations serving unhoused populations.
