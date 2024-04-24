The Town of Addison and the City of Vergennes 2024 Public Notice Herbicide Spraying 

Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The above-mentioned municipalities have requested from the Secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets a permit to apply the following herbicides: Oust Extra (Sulfometuron) and Rodeo (Glyphosate) to control unwanted vegetation along town and city owned highways. Selective spray operations will start approximately May 1st. The applications will be made by certified pesticide applicators using mechanically controlled equipment and hand control methods. Residents along the right-of way are encouraged to protect sensitive environmental areas, organic farmland, and water supplies from spray. It is the resident's responsibility to notify the town of the existence of these situations adjacent to the town right-of-way. Citizens wishing to inform the town are urged to contact the contact person for their town or city as follows: Addison- Bryan Nolan 759-2570. Vergennes- Matt Crowley 802-877-2841
The appropriate place to contact with comments, other than the town is the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, Agriculture Resource Management and Environmental Stewardship, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602, Telephone 802-828-2431. Their link web page that would describe the town's spray permit request can be found at www.VermontAgriculture.com.
