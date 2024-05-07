In Memoriam: Joe Moore 

click to enlarge courtesy of Sal DeFrancesco ©️ Seven Days

Joe Moore

All are invited to a celebration of life service for Joe Moore on Friday, May 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church (top of Church Street), 152 Pearl St., Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Vermont Blues Society, 1696 Maple St., Waltham, VT 05491. Donations in Joe’s name will be used to aid in the formation of the Joe Moore Music for Youth Fund, dedicated to supporting musical development of youth.