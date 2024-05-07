 In Memoriam: Joe Moore | In Memoriam | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 07, 2024 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Joe Moore 

Joe Moore Celebration of Life Service

Published May 7, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 7, 2024 at 11:51 a.m.

click to enlarge Joe Moore - COURTESY OF SAL DEFRANCESCO ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • courtesy of Sal DeFrancesco ©️ Seven Days
  • Joe Moore

All are invited to a celebration of life service for Joe Moore on Friday, May 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church (top of Church Street), 152 Pearl St., Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Vermont Blues Society, 1696 Maple St., Waltham, VT 05491. Donations in Joe’s name will be used to aid in the formation of the Joe Moore Music for Youth Fund, dedicated to supporting musical development of youth.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More In Memoriam »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in In Memoriam

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation