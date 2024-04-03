 Warning Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting April 16, 2024 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 03, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Warning Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting April 16, 2024 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at seven o'clock in the forenoon (7:00am), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock in the afternoon (7:00pm), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on the following articles of business:

BALLOT QUESTIONS

ARTICLE I: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District approve the expenditure by the Board of School Directors of the sum of One Hundred One Million, Eight Hundred One Thousand, One Hundred Eighty-Five Dollars ($101,801,185) which is the amount the Board of School Directors has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year commencing July 1, 2024?

POLLING PLACES

Charlotte Charlotte Town Hall

Hinesburg Hinesburg Town Hall

Shelburne Shelburne Town Center - Gymnasium

Williston Williston Armory

St. George St. George Town Office

Ballots shall be transported and delivered to the Champlain Valley Union High School in the Town of Hinesburg and there commingled and counted by members of the Boards of Civil Authority of several towns under the supervision of the District Clerk of the Champlain Valley School District.

The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee/early voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706u of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.

Adopted and approved at a duly noticed, called and held meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Champlain Valley School District on March 12, 2024. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Champlain Valley School District on March 13, 2024.

ATTEST: Lynne T. Jaunich, District Clerk; Meghan E. Metzler, Chairperson

