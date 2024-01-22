Obituary: Stephen Hunter, 1949-2024 

Courtesy

Stephen Hunter

Stephen Hunter, 74, died unexpectedly at his home in Highgate, Vt., on January 11, 2024. Steve was a caring son, brother and dedicated father who championed his daughters in whatever they chose to do. He was a loyal friend, coach and teacher for 38 years at the St. Albans Town Elementary School. He sometimes served as assistant principal when needed.

Steve was born on January 27, 1949, and grew up in Danville, Vt. After graduation from Danville High School, he attended and graduated from Castleton State College with a teaching degree. He was on the ski team at Castleton and used this experience when he helped implement a ski amputee rehab program while pursuing advanced studies in Boulder, Colo. Steve became an elementary physical education instructor for the Town of St. Albans in 1974, where his duties included classes in the town school and at the bay school. He retired from teaching and coaching in 2012. He impacted countless students, who kept in touch with him as they grew older. His mother was always proud to be recognized as Mr. Hunter's mother.

Steve was an independent and resolute person who enjoyed his family, friends and workplace. He also enjoyed hiking with his dog, camping out with friends, and just sitting on his deck surrounded by the wildlife that enjoyed feeding on his lawn, pasture and garden.

Steve is survived by his daughters, Laura “Ally” Allyson Kathryn Hunter of Colorado and Elizabeth “Liz” Crane Hunter and her partner, Travis Duranleau, of St. Albans. He is also survived by his brother, Leighton Hunter (Susan), of Lakeland Fla.; his sister Margaret “Peggy” Gilbert (Gary) of Fairfax, Vt.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Marjorie (Crane) Hunter, and his sister Gloria (Hunter) Hersey.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. An announcement of a gathering of remembrance will be published in summer 2024.

Honored to be serving Steve’s family is Rett Heald of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.