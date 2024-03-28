Legendary Vermont Saxophonist Joe Moore Dies 

click to enlarge
- courtesy of artist ©️ Seven Days
- Joe Moore
Saxophonist and vocalist Joe Moore
, a staple of the Vermont music scene since the early 1970s, has died at the age of 75. His family made the announcement via Moore's social media on Wednesday.
"It is with deep sorrow that we share Joe Moore has been called Home," the statement read. "We ask for your patience and consideration as we cope with losing him."
Moore was a colossal musical figure, particularly in Burlington scene. Capable of moving through R&B, funk, blues and jazz, he played in the N-Zones
, Blues for Breakfast, the X-Rays and the Jeff Salisbury Band, and fronted his own outfit, the Joe Moore Moore Band.
Moore grew up playing in the Miami area before landing big time gigs with the likes of Wilson Pickett
and the Isley Brothers
. In a story that became local legend, he landed in Vermont after being turned away at the Canadian border, stranded in the Green Mountain State with little money.
An immensely skilled and soulful player, Moore quickly established himself as one of the area's preeminent musicians, playing the inaugural Burlington Discover Jazz Festival in 1984. Though struggling with health issues in recent years, including prostate cancer, Moore still performed at last year's jazz fest, guesting with local R&B and soul singer Myra Flynn
.
Fellow Vermont musician Paul Asbell
posted a eulogy to Moore online shortly after his friend's passing.
"Joe gave 110% at the bare minimum with every note he played," the guitarist wrote. "He was never less than completely soulful and heartfelt... and all that genuine feeling he brought to the bandstand was returned back to him ten-fold by the audiences who loved him. We were lucky to have him."
Details of a memorial for Moore have yet to be announced.