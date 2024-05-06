Abbey Duke Replaces Emma Mulvaney-Stanak in Legislature 

Courtesy

Abbey Duke

Updated at 4:36 p.m.



Gov. Phil Scott has appointed the owner of a prominent catering company to fill the Burlington legislative seat left vacant when Emma Mulvaney-Stanak resigned last month after becoming mayor of the Queen City.



Abbey Duke, the founder and chief executive officer of South Burlington-based Sugarsnap, will represent the residents of the Chittenden-17 district, which includes parts of the Old North End and New North End. She was sworn in at the Statehouse on Monday and voted on bills to try to make oil companies pay for climate change costs and to expand workers’ organizing rights.



Duke will serve the remainder of Mulvaney-Stanak’s term, which isn’t long. The General Assembly could adjourn as soon as this week, with a likely return on June 17 to try to override any vetoes.