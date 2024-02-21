From the Publisher: Open to Debate 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Mayoral debate at Burlington City Hall

Two weeks ago, Seven Days hosted a debate with the four candidates who want to be the next mayor of Burlington. Voters of all ages and political persuasions filled city hall for the live event, which was simulcast on and recorded by Town Meeting TV. I found a seat in the balcony.

Down below, Seven Days deputy news editor Sasha Goldstein questioned Democratic Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon, Progressive Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak and the two independents in the race: former Burlington School Board member Chris Haessly and used-car salesman Will Emmons.

There had been some internal discussion about whether to include the two men, neither of whom has the resources or organizational support of Shannon or Mulvaney-Stanak. The more candidates onstage, the less viewers can accurately assess those who stand a chance of winning.

But they made a compelling case for their inclusion, and I'm glad we allowed them. This election will be decided by ranked-choice voting, which means people can select up to four candidates in order of their preference. Without getting into the details, which are complicated, suffice it to say unexpected things can happen. For example: If enough voters selected Haessly as their No. 2 choice, he could end up the victor.

That's one reason why, in a ranked-choice election, everyone tends to act politely in public events like the one we organized, which was more of a facilitated question-and-answer session than a true debate. In their efforts to be vote-worthy, candidates will keep their gloves on, which makes it harder to discern the differences between them.

No blood was spilled in this four-way matchup, but thanks to Haessly and Emmons, there were some lively moments. Specifically, the latter kept referring to Burlington as a "war zone." No one with a real shot at running the Queen City would have dared describe it that way. In the last mayoral election, Emmons got 27 votes.

People applauded for their candidates, and, at least among those in the balcony, Mulvaney-Stanak appeared to have the edge over Shannon. But spectators were respectful and engaged — rapt, even — throughout. While I'd like to chalk it up to increasing civility, the behavior of the audience was more likely an indication of the importance of this race, and this moment, for the city we love.

When I first came to Vermont, in 1978, to attend Middlebury College, Burlington was considered a tough town. By the time I moved here in 1983, things were looking up. Like so many young people before and after me, I found it to be the perfect place to become an adult: Ambitious things were happening — the Flynn had just opened; Bernie Sanders was mayor — but the vibe was safe, supportive, accessible. If you wanted to make a difference in the community, you could.

That's why Pamela Polston and I started Seven Days here in 1995.

Seeing people gathered, listening to the candidates, brought me back. Hopefully even more will read Courtney Lamdin's cover story about the mayoral race in this week's paper before returning their mail-in ballots, which arrived last week. Better yet, they'll wait to vote on Town Meeting Day — March 5 — and read our coverage of everything election-related that comes to light between now and then.

After the debate, Sasha and Courtney went to Manhattan Pizza & Pub for a bite with deputy publisher Cathy Resmer. A young couple who had attended the debate approached their table.

The two identified themselves as Burlington residents concerned about the state of the city. They noted that this election seemed to them to be an important one and said they were grateful for the opportunity to hear from all the candidates in person.

The woman said she had grown up here, left and come back as a 29-year-old; this was the first time she had ever engaged in local politics. She revealed that, before the debate, she was leaning toward Mulvaney-Stanak, while her male companion was in the Shannon camp. Hearing all four mayoral contenders speak challenged some of their assumptions and gave them both a lot to think and talk about.

That's our job.