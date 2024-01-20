Goddard College Will Become Online Only — Temporarily, at Least 

click to enlarge courtesy

Goddard College campus

Goddard College in Plainfield will eliminate its on-campus residency programs this next fall and lay off a dozen members of its staff as it looks for ways to stay afloat amid slumping enrollment and rising costs.The online-only model is just an experiment, and not necessarily permanent, president Dan Hocoy said when he described the upcoming changes to the college community in a letter Friday.

"Inflation and increased maintenance costs continue to make it progressively more difficult to maintain a fully operational campus for the fewer and fewer students choosing the in-person residency option," he said.



Goddard's current model combines distance learning with occasional "residencies" in which students live on campus for eight days. Those residencies will not take place at the Plainfield campus starting in the fall.

