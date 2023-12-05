Hinesburg Parents Frustrated With School Response After Students Found Loaded Gun, Drugs 

It “was really hard to grapple with because all we had was this passive-voice, vague email and then we had [our son’s] information and then we were getting text messages from our friends,” Loomis said. “It was like, ‘What are we supposed to believe, and why had no one given us any sort of heads-up?'”





"The officers had no reason to believe that the suspect had a gun or went anywhere near the community school as the crash did not happen on school property and the suspect was not found on school property," police said in a statement. The chain of events appears to have begun around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, when police started to chase a speeding SUV that then crashed into a tree at the intersection of Route 116 and Silver Street, not far from Hinesburg Community School. The alleged driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jermaine Rushing, fled on foot and was apprehended 15 minutes later near some homes, according to the police department.

click to enlarge Sasha Goldstein ©️ Seven Days

Hinesburg Community School's playground

baggies contained 35.3 grams of crack cocaine.

Cambridge did not respond to several requests for further comment.

Hinesburg Community School students found a loaded pistol and, later in the morning, crack cocaine while outside on school grounds on Friday. Police believe that a suspect fleeing a crash the previous night may have dumped the contraband on campus before he was arrested.The shocking situation has shaken Hinesburg parents, many of whom are unhappy with how school administrators dealt with the situation and communicated about what had happened. In the days after the incident, the school and police have released conflicting information that has raised even more questions for parents who are having difficulty separating fact from fiction amid widespread rumors.It's been particularly frustrating for Kevin Gibbons and Jackie Loomis, the parents of a 7-year-old boy who was among the group that found the .22-caliber handgun. They said the school never notified them directly of what had happened, beyond several vague emails that went out on Friday afternoon, hours after the kids found the gun and drugs.The next day around 10 a.m., Loomis and Gibbons said their son, a second grader, told them that he was with his friends, looking for signs of the Wendigo — a mythical creature from a book the class was reading — when they spotted the gun near the playground.They wondered if it was real, their son told them, and he went to alert an adult. Meanwhile, another student picked up the gun and brought it to a teacher. Later, their son said, a guidance counselor visited the class to talk to them about what had happened.According to the school district, the teacher brought the weapon to the coprincipals, who contacted the police. Upon arriving, the school district said, officers told school staff about the previous night's car chase, canvassed the school’s playground and fields, and “deemed the area and the school were secure and safe” and that there was “no immediate threat.”But on Monday, Hinesburg police posted an account of its response that added new and contradicting details. The police did not do a full search of the school’s outdoor area, Chief Anthony Cambridge wrote, because, as one of his officers said, a school administrator "wouldn't let us look" around an outdoor classroom where kindergartners were learning because it might “disturb or scare” them.At 11:20 a.m. on Friday, according to the police account, an officer took a second call from one of the school's coprincipals, who said several baggies had been found by a student in the outdoor classroom. The police returned to the school, and, at that point, Chief Cambridge advised the principal to bring all the students inside the building. TheThe police department is continuing to investigate both the car chase and the school incident “in an effort to prove they are connected,” Cambridge wrote. So far, the suspect faces charges of excessive speed, negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident.