Lawsuit Claims PCBs at Vermont Elementary School Caused Cancer 

File: Diana Bolton

In the most recent suit, plaintiff Kristy Crawford, who is now in her forties, alleges that exposure to the chemicals when she was an elementary school student at Twin Valley from 1982 to 1990 led to later-in-life reproductive issues and non-Hodgkin lympho ma, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

Monsanto was the sole producer of PCBs in the U.S. between the 1930s and 1977. The chemicals were used in fluorescent light ballasts and construction materials such as caulk, paint and glue.



Despite internal memos showing that the company knew PCBs were hazardous, the lawsuit states, it failed to warn customers and continued to promote the use of the chemicals in school construction projects. In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified PCBs as "carcinogenic to humans." The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also found other health issues that stem from PCB exposure, including negative effects on the immune, endocrine and reproductive systems.



Crawford is seeking compensatory damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, and emotional and mental distress; medical expenses; lost wages; loss of enjoyment of life; punitive damages; and attorneys' fees and costs.





A Windham County woman is suing agrochemical manufacturer Monsanto, alleging that exposure to toxic PCBs when she was a student at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington caused her to develop cancer.The lawsuit , filed on December 20 in U.S. District Court, is the latest legal action against the company in Vermont, which has embarked on a first-of-its-kind initiative to test schools statewide for airborne PCBs.Last year, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark filed a suit against the company over harm to the state's natural resources and schools. Several weeks before, more than 90 Vermont school districts sued the company, as well.In late 2022, the Burlington School District sued Monsanto for damages related to contamination of its high school. Two Burlington High School teachers filed a separate suit alleging that various health problems, including pregnancy miscarriage and brain fog, were caused by school-based exposure to PCBs. All of those suits are pending.