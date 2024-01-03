Lawsuit Claims PCBs at Vermont Elementary School Caused Cancer 

A Windham County woman is suing agrochemical manufacturer Monsanto, alleging that exposure to toxic PCBs when she was a student at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington caused her to develop cancer.
The lawsuit
, filed on December 20 in U.S. District Court, is the latest legal action against the company in Vermont, which has embarked on a first-of-its-kind initiative to test schools statewide for airborne PCBs.
In the most recent suit, plaintiff Kristy Crawford, who is now in her forties, alleges that exposure to the chemicals when she was an elementary school student at Twin Valley from 1982 to 1990 led to later-in-life reproductive issues and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.
Monsanto was the sole producer of PCBs in the U.S. between the 1930s and 1977. The chemicals were used in fluorescent light ballasts and construction materials such as caulk, paint and glue.
Despite internal memos showing that the company knew PCBs were hazardous, the lawsuit states, it failed to warn customers and continued to promote the use of the chemicals in school construction projects. In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified PCBs as "carcinogenic to humans." The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also found other health issues that stem from PCB exposure, including negative effects on the immune, endocrine and reproductive systems.
Crawford is seeking compensatory damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, and emotional and mental distress; medical expenses; lost wages; loss of enjoyment of life; punitive damages; and attorneys' fees and costs.
Last spring, state-mandated PCB testing at Twin Valley
found a high concentration of the chemicals in multiple rooms of the school, which was built in 1969. Airborne PCB levels in the gym and auditorium far exceeded the state's "immediate action levels" for the chemicals, which led the school to close those rooms.
After installing carbon air-filtration units
intended to lower the concentration of PCBs, test results actually showed even higher
levels of the chemicals.
Now, 10 months later, Twin Valley's gym and auditorium are still shuttered, according to principal Rebecca Fillion. The school, which serves around 180 students, is currently in its first phase of remediation, which will cost some $2.1 million, Fillion said.
Crawford is represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, a national firm that specialized in federal class-action litigation. The firm is also representing the city of East St. Louis, Ill., in a case that alleges a nearby Monsanto factory that made PCBs polluted its land and buildings.
Millberg attorneys Jim DeMay and Zach Howerton said they are looking to represent others in Vermont who have developed health problems after being exposed to PCBs in schools where elevated levels of the chemicals have been found through state testing.
"Unfortunately, we absolutely do think there are others out there," DeMay said.
In a statement, a Monsanto spokesperson said Crawford's allegations lack merit.
"The weight of the scientific evidence does not support a causal connection between exposure to PCBs and the types of injuries alleged in the case, even among highly exposed former PCB workers," the statement reads, in part.
Last year, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark filed a suit
against the company over harm to the state's natural resources and schools. Several weeks before, more than 90 Vermont school districts sued
the company, as well.
In late 2022, the Burlington School District sued
Monsanto for damages related to contamination of its high school. Two Burlington High School teachers filed a separate suit
alleging that various health problems, including pregnancy miscarriage and brain fog, were caused by school-based exposure to PCBs. All of those suits are pending.