Lawsuit Claims PCBs at Vermont Elementary School Caused Cancer 

In the most recent suit, plaintiff Kristy Crawford, who is now in her forties, alleges that exposure to the chemicals when she was an elementary school student at Twin Valley from 1982 to 1990 led to later-in-life reproductive issues and non-Hodgkin lympho ma, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

Monsanto was the sole producer of PCBs in the U.S. between the 1930s and 1977. The chemicals were used in fluorescent light ballasts and construction materials such as caulk, paint and glue.



Despite internal memos showing that the company knew PCBs were hazardous, the lawsuit states, it failed to warn customers and continued to promote the use of the chemicals in school construction projects. In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified PCBs as "carcinogenic to humans." The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also found other health issues that stem from PCB exposure, including negative effects on the immune, endocrine and reproductive systems.



Crawford is seeking compensatory damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, and emotional and mental distress; medical expenses; lost wages; loss of enjoyment of life; punitive damages; and attorneys' fees and costs.



